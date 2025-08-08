Reliable Peace Is Essential For All: Zelensky, Tusk Agree To Coordinate Actions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook .

Zelensky said he had informed Tusk about his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump and European colleagues.

"We discussed the available diplomatic options and agreed to coordinate and work together for our common European interests. Ukraine, Poland, and other European nations alike need strong foundations for their security and independence. A reliable peace is essential for all, and I am grateful for the readiness to help along this path," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's EU, NATO membership would help counter Russian influence – Polish diplomat

He added that both sides had discussed certain regulatory changes in Poland that have affected Ukrainian students and applicants to Polish universities.

"During such a war, any difficulties for children, students are felt especially painfully. I asked Donald to consider this situation and help Ukrainian youth," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also noted that he and Tusk had discussed the negotiation process for Ukraine's EU membership.

"Donald and I agreed that the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova should be opened simultaneously. Ukraine and Moldova began this path together and must continue along it together," he said, thanking Poland for its support.

On August 6, newly elected President of Poland Karol Nawrocki was sworn in before the National Assembly (a joint session of the Sejm and Senate).

In his first conversation with Nawrocki, Zelensky expressed hope that Poland would continue to be a reliable partner and ally of Ukraine.