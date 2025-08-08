Goldshore Intersects 25.3M Of 0.92 G/T Au, Including 3.15M Of 5.15 G/T Au From 391.85M, Proving Continuity Of Shears Between The Main And Southwest Zones

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) (" Goldshore " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its latest assay results from its recently completed 20,000-meter winter drill program with the final results from the Golden Gate Zone, a previously undrilled section between the Main and Southwest Zones of the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the " Moss Gold Project "). A total of 1,380 meters were drilled underneath a saddle in the conceptual open pit with the goal of expanding the resource beneath the current proposed open pit for a future mineral resource estimate. Michael Henrichsen, CEO of Goldshore, commented, "We are pleased to drill mineralization within the Golden Gate Zone, the gap between the Southwest and Main zones. The recent drilling has occurred in a volume that is currently modelled as having few shears extending from the neighbouring zones and as a result the numerous shears intersected will convert waste in the current resource mode to mineralized resource. This should enable the Southwest and Main Zone conceptual open pits to join into a single proposed pit with a less pronounced saddle." Highlights

Four drill holes were completed to infill a data gap beneath a saddle in the conceptual open pit between the Main and Southwest Zones, an area that was previously untested and had mineralized shears extended from the neighboring areas. Drilling intersected medium-grade marginal shears that confirm the continuity of mineralized shears through this volume with best intercepts of:



2.75m of 3.08 g/t Au from 119.25m in MMD-25-184



20m of 0.92 g/t Au from 154m in MMD-25-186, including



4m of 3.01 g/t Au from 159m



26.35m of 0.59 g/t Au from 279.85m in MMD-25-187, and



25.3m of 0.92 g/t Au from 390m, including

3.15m of 5.15 g/t Au from 391.85m

Results from the two remaining shallow holes drilled from ice last winter tested shallow parts of marginal shears on the southern flank of the Main Zone confirming the extension of marginal shears including:



12m of 0.90 g/t Au from 157m in MMD-25-172, including



10m of 1.00 g/t Au from 157m



8.2m of 0.88 g/t Au from 90.8m in MMD-25-173, including 2.2m of 2.84 g/t Au from 157m Technical Overview Figure 1 shows the location of the drill holes being reported with respect to the completed winter drill program, while Figure 2 illustrates a cross section through drill holes MMD-25-186 and MMD-25-187 that demonstrates the potential to extend the mineralized shears zones between the Main and Southwest Zones to depth. Tables 1 & 2 summarize significant intercepts and drill hole locations, respectively.





Figure 1: Illustrates the 2025 completed winter drill program targeting resource expansion within the conceptual open pit outlined in grey. Drill holes being reported are highlighted in red. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 2: Drill section through holes MMD-25-186 and -187 illustrating the discovery of a new set of medium-grade gold-mineralized shears that connects the Main and Southwest Zones To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Hole MMD-25-172 was drilled from Snodgrass Lake during the winter ice drilling program testing the shallow extension of deeper marginal shears on the southern flank of the Main Zone. The hole collared into an alternating andesite and dacitic volcanic package with swarms of meter-scale weak to moderately sheared, sericite-silica-chlorite altered diorite and porphyritic diorite. Stronger sheared sections of diorite were mineralized with the presence of pyrite and chalcopyrite returning a modest intercept of 12m of 0.90 g/t Au from 157m, including 10m of 1.00 g/t Au from 157m up dip and along strike of existing mineralized marginal shears. Hole MMD-25-173 was drilled from Snodgrass Lake, approximately100m north of MMD-25-172. The hole collared into alternating dacitic and andesitic volcanics before intersecting the Main Zone sericite-hematite and epidote-chlorite altered diorite complex at 90m. Local areas of more intense shearing contained higher-grade mineralization of pyrite and chalcopyrite with intercepts of 8.2m of 0.88 g/t Au from 90.8m, including 2.2m of 2.84 g/t Au from 90.8m, and 14.0m of 0.35 g/t Au from 160m. The hole was stopped short of the core shear network as the volume had been previously drilled. Holes MMD-25-184, MMD-25-186, and MMD-25-187 were drilled from the same setup on the western shore of Snodgrass Lake, targeting the gap between the Main and Southwest Zones to test the continuity of mineralized shears between the two zones. The holes were drilled at an oblique angle to the primary foliation due to restricted drill sites. This provided the added benefit of testing a possible NS-structure that offsets the Southwest Zone from the main Moss structure corridor. All holes collared in a porphyritic diorite and quickly transitioned into dacite volcanics with swarms of weak to moderately sheared, sericite-silica-hematite altered diorite and granodiorite dykes increasing in frequency and alteration and mineralization intensity with depth. At approximately 100m the hole intersected roughly one hundred meters of sheared, sericite-silica-hematite altered diorite package with pyrite mineralization returning intercepts including 8.3m of 0.63 g/t Au from 105.7m and 2.75m of 3.08 g/t Au from 119.25m in MMD-25-184; 20m of 0.92 g/t Au from 154m, including 4m of 3.01 g/t Au from 159m in MMD-25-186; and 26.35m of 0.59 g/t Au from 279.85m in MMD-25-187. The overall lithological and alteration package appear more similar to the Southwest Zone than the Main Zone with the location of the intercepts suggesting the two zones are not directly connected. Holes MMD-25-184 and -186, which were drilled at the same declination but 20° different azimuths, intersected a wide volcanic section characterized by strong late brecciation and local faulting after which the frequency of diorite intrusions are greatly reduced. MMD-25-187, which was drilled more steeply beneath MMD-25-186, intersected the zone of late brittle deformation notably deeper than the up-dip holes after intersecting a second one hundred and fifty meter wide sericite-chlorite altered diorite complex, returning an intercept of 25.3m of 0.92 g/t Au from 390m, including 3.15m of 5.15 g/t Au from 391.85m, suggesting a modest western dip to the structure. Hole MMD-25-195 was drilled 135m northwest along the shore of Snodgrass Lake at a similar oblique angle. The hole collared into a dacite volcanic dominated sequence with swarms of weakly sheared, sericite-silica-hematite altered diorite, porphyritic diorite, and granodiorite dykes. The dykes are weakly mineralized with pyrite and narrow low-grade intercepts, such as 5.55m of 0.52 g/t Au from 213.45 and 6.45m of 0.51 g/t Au from 328m. The hole intersected a similar a wide volcanic section with strong late brecciation and local faulting after which the diorite intrusions become notably less frequent.





Figure 3 : Hole MMD-25-187: Brecciated and faulted contact of sheared altered diorite and intermediate volcanics with intercept of 25.3m of 0.92 g/t Au from 390m, including 3.15m of 5.15 g/t Au from 391.85m. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-25-172 19.00 21.00 2.00 0.8 0.43 0.43

143.00 147.00 4.00 1.8 0.51 0.51

157.00 169.00 12.00 5.6 0.90 0.90 incl 157.00 167.00 10.00 4.6 1.00 1.00

198.00 200.80 2.80 1.3 0.42 0.42













MMD-25-173 90.80 99.00 8.20 4.2 0.88 0.88 incl 90.80 93.00 2.20 1.1 2.84 2.84

124.00 130.00 6.00 3.2 0.57 0.57

160.00 174.00 14.00 7.6 0.35 0.35

191.00 197.00 6.00 3.3 0.57 0.57

203.00 206.00 3.00 1.7 0.53 0.53













MMD-25-184 105.70 114.00 8.30 3.0 0.63 0.63

119.25 122.00 2.75 1.0 3.08 3.08

166.00 170.00 4.00 1.5 1.00 1.00

176.50 180.90 4.40 1.6 0.70 0.70

189.00 198.95 9.95 3.7 0.53 0.53













MMD-25-186 77.35 83.00 5.65 4.1 0.50 0.50 incl 81.00 83.00 2.00 1.4 1.03 1.03

125.00 130.50 5.50 4.0 0.38 0.38

139.00 142.00 3.00 2.2 0.46 0.46

154.00 174.00 20.00 14.6 0.92 0.92 incl 159.00 163.00 4.00 2.9 3.01 3.01

246.00 248.00 2.00 1.5 0.35 0.35













MMD-25-187 20.00 22.00 2.00 0.8 0.42 0.42

168.00 171.00 3.00 1.4 0.75 0.75

208.00 211.40 3.40 1.6 0.42 0.42

227.00 234.00 7.00 3.3 0.90 0.90 incl 229.00 231.00 2.00 0.9 1.98 1.98

279.85 306.20 26.35 12.8 0.59 0.59 incl 296.00 298.55 2.55 1.2 1.18 1.18

316.00 322.30 6.30 3.1 0.43 0.43

329.90 332.00 2.10 1.0 0.95 0.95

342.00 348.00 6.00 3.0 0.63 0.63

390.00 415.30 25.30 12.7 0.92 0.92 incl 391.85 395.00 3.15 1.6 5.15 5.15

423.00 429.00 6.00 3.0 0.38 0.38













MMD-25-195 213.45 219.00 5.55 2.2 0.52 0.52

302.40 314.90 12.50 5.2 0.31 0.31

328.00 334.45 6.45 2.7 0.51 0.51

392.00 399.00 7.00 2.9 0.31 0.31 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MMD-25-172 668,831 5,378,606 426 328.0 -66.5 252.00 MMD-25-173 668,795 5,378,690 426 328.1 -66.9 252.00 MMD-25-184 668,537 5,378,547 437 80.2 -44.8 249.00 MMD-25-186 668,537 5,378,546 437 100.6 -44.9 291.00 MMD-25-187 668,537 5,378,546 437 100.7 -65.0 429.00 MMD-25-195 668,412 5,378,643 428 92.1 -44.9 411.10

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

The HQ diameter drill core (NQ-diameter for holes MMD-25-172 and -173) has been oriented using ACTIII or equivalent tools and validated in the core shack. All core has been sawed in half cut just off the core orientation line (bottom of hole) with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Goldshore's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analysed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish (" Au-AA23 ") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion (" ME-MS61 "). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish (" Au-GRA21 ").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control (" QA/QC ") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice-President, Exploration, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

Amendment to NPI Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into an amending agreement to the net profit interest (" NPI ") purchase agreement dated May 1, 2025 (the " Agreement "), previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 30, 2025. Pursuant to the amendment, the Company has set a limit on the number of shares issuable to the NPI vendor as part of the final consideration payable under the Agreement. Specifically, the total number of shares issuable on the fourth anniversary of the NPI Agreement will not exceed 1,176,470 common shares. All other terms and conditions of the Agreement remain unchanged.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (" MRE ") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.







