403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia To Host ASEAN Heads Of State At 47Th Summit In Oct.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday his count4ry will host Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) heads of state and Dialogue Partners at the 47th ASEAN Summit and associated summits scheduled for October 2025.
This came during a speech delivered by Ibrahim at the 58th ASEAN Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur, noting that he had received positive signals regarding the attendance of world leaders at the upcoming summit.
Leaders including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ibrahim explained that his country is entering the final phase of its ASEAN presidency before handing it over to the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos.
He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming summit, which will address important economic and trade issues, including cross-border investment and energy networks, as well as the challenges facing member states in these areas.
Regarding the tensions on the Cambodian-Thai border, he affirmed Malaysia's interest in mediating a ceasefire to ensure peace and dialogue, rather than provocation, in resolving regional conflicts.
He added that his country has made consistent efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar, despite its difficulties, by engaging with all concerned parties and continuing to call for the full implementation of the "Five-Point Principle."
It includes an end to violence, the initiation of a comprehensive dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance, the appointment of an ASEAN Special Envoy, and the coordination of his visit to Myanmar.
He pointed out that the theme of this year's ASEAN Day celebration, "Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable ASEAN Future," reflects Malaysia's commitment to promoting inclusiveness and sustainability in the region, as the association continues to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance relations among its peoples.
ASEAN is a regional bloc founded in 1967 and comprises of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia, and seeks to promote economic, political, and social integration and achieve peace and stability in the region.
Participating countries in the summit include ASEAN members and non-ASEAN dialogue partners, namely the US, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, and Canada, these countries participate in numerous programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and economic cooperation. (end)
aab
This came during a speech delivered by Ibrahim at the 58th ASEAN Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur, noting that he had received positive signals regarding the attendance of world leaders at the upcoming summit.
Leaders including US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ibrahim explained that his country is entering the final phase of its ASEAN presidency before handing it over to the Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos.
He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming summit, which will address important economic and trade issues, including cross-border investment and energy networks, as well as the challenges facing member states in these areas.
Regarding the tensions on the Cambodian-Thai border, he affirmed Malaysia's interest in mediating a ceasefire to ensure peace and dialogue, rather than provocation, in resolving regional conflicts.
He added that his country has made consistent efforts to address the crisis in Myanmar, despite its difficulties, by engaging with all concerned parties and continuing to call for the full implementation of the "Five-Point Principle."
It includes an end to violence, the initiation of a comprehensive dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance, the appointment of an ASEAN Special Envoy, and the coordination of his visit to Myanmar.
He pointed out that the theme of this year's ASEAN Day celebration, "Towards an Inclusive and Sustainable ASEAN Future," reflects Malaysia's commitment to promoting inclusiveness and sustainability in the region, as the association continues to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance relations among its peoples.
ASEAN is a regional bloc founded in 1967 and comprises of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia, and seeks to promote economic, political, and social integration and achieve peace and stability in the region.
Participating countries in the summit include ASEAN members and non-ASEAN dialogue partners, namely the US, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, and Canada, these countries participate in numerous programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and economic cooperation. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment