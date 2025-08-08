403
Japan PM Hails Australian Frigate Decision In Phone Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday welcomed Australia's recent decision to adopt Japan's Mogami-class frigate as the base design for its new fleet of general-purpose warships.
Ishiba made the statement during telephone talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
During their 25-minute teleconference, Ishiba also expressed hope to continue working with Australia to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, added the ministry.
The talks came three days after the Defense Ministry announced that Canberra selected the upgraded Mogami-class frigate deployed by Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force as the basis for its new 11-vessel general-purpose frigate program under a joint development framework.
Japan and Australia are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or "Quad," alongside the US and India. The forum is aimed at promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific through strategic coordination.
The two leaders also exchanged views on various international affairs, including the economy and the Middle East.
Looking ahead to the 50th anniversary in 2026 of the signing of the Japan-Australia Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, Ishiba and Albanese confirmed their intention to steadily advance concrete cooperation between the two countries. (end)
