Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian FM Launches Campaign Against Gaza Occupation


2025-08-08 05:19:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday launched a political, diplomatic and legal campaign urging the international community to shoulder responsibility for the catastrophic consequences of an Israeli occupation plan to occupy Gaza City.
In a press release, the ministry said the campaign is meant to sound the alarm about the genuine consequences of the occupation decision for Palestinian civilians in the enclave.
It regretted that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failure to impose an immediate cessation of war, set prisoners free, protect civilians and halt the starvation crime has become a pretext used by the Israeli government to carry out annihilation, displacement and annexation plans.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation government approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (pickup previous)
nq


MENAFN08082025000071011013ID1109902694

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search