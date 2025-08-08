403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian FM Launches Campaign Against Gaza Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday launched a political, diplomatic and legal campaign urging the international community to shoulder responsibility for the catastrophic consequences of an Israeli occupation plan to occupy Gaza City.
In a press release, the ministry said the campaign is meant to sound the alarm about the genuine consequences of the occupation decision for Palestinian civilians in the enclave.
It regretted that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failure to impose an immediate cessation of war, set prisoners free, protect civilians and halt the starvation crime has become a pretext used by the Israeli government to carry out annihilation, displacement and annexation plans.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation government approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (pickup previous)
nq
In a press release, the ministry said the campaign is meant to sound the alarm about the genuine consequences of the occupation decision for Palestinian civilians in the enclave.
It regretted that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failure to impose an immediate cessation of war, set prisoners free, protect civilians and halt the starvation crime has become a pretext used by the Israeli government to carry out annihilation, displacement and annexation plans.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation government approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (pickup previous)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment