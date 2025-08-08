Israeli Regime's Cabinet Approves Plan To Take Over Gaza City, In New Escalation Of Genocide

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 8 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli regime's Security Cabinet, has approved a plan to take over Gaza City, Barbaric Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement, today, in a New Escalation of Genocide.

The Zionist Israeli Defence Forces will prepare for the takeover, while distributing humanitarian assistance to civilians outside the combat zones, according to the statement.

With a majority vote, the Zionist cabinet adopted the five principles for“concluding the war”: the disarming of Hamas; the return of all the hostages, both the living and the deceased; the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip; Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip; and the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

A decisive majority of Security Cabinet ministers believed that, the alternative plan that had been submitted to the cabinet, would neither achieve the defeat of Hamas nor the return of hostages.

According to the Times of Israel, the statement did not elaborate on the plan, but appeared to refer to a proposal by military chief, Eyal Zamir, who opposes occupying the Gaza Strip, citing concerns over a humanitarian disaster and the safety of hostages.

The Israeli regime intended to take control of all of Gaza, to“assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza,” recalcitrant Netanyahu said yesterday, in an interview with Fox News ahead of the cabinet meeting.

“We don't want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life,” he said.

In response, Hamas said in a statement that, it considers Netanyahu's statements to represent“a clear reversal of the course of negotiations, and reveal the true motives behind his withdrawal from the final round.”

At least 9,752 Palestinians have been killed and 40,004 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes in Gaza on March 18, bringing the total death toll since Oct, 2023 to 61,258, and injuries to 152,045, Gaza-based health authorities said, yesterday.– NNN-MA'AN