Why Aishwarya Khare's Rendition Of Song“Tu Mera Humdard Hai” Left Erica Packard In Tears On 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) In the latest episode of“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” emotions ran high as Aishwarya Khare delivered a soulful rendition of the song“Tu Mera Humdard Hai.”

Her heartfelt performance moved fellow contestant Erica Packard to tears, creating a touching moment that resonated with both the audience and the judges. As the girls moved from their village homes to their new 'Basera,' they were given the task of entertaining the local villagers to win the title of Miss Bamuliya. The evening turned into a heartwarming mix of music and joy. Aishwarya impressed everyone with her emotional performance of“Tu Mera Humdard Hai,” which she dedicated to her fellow contestant Erica Packard.

The song touched Erica so deeply that it brought her to tears. Aishwarya later shared that singing runs in her family and is a special gift from her father. Erica also opened up about the unexpected bond she had formed with Aishwarya. What started as a simple task ended up becoming a beautiful moment of connection and friendship.

Overwhelmed by the feeling, Erica Packard shared,“In the very first episode, I told Krishna, 'Ms. Bahu can never be my friend.' But look at me now, I genuinely love her. The qualities I've been trying to find in myself, her calmness, her compassion, that unhurried way of being, she has them all. And she, in turn, was looking for a bit of wildness and craziness, which is exactly what I brought into her life. We balanced each other out in the most unexpected way.”

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the rural reality show features a star-studded lineup including Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Anjuum Faakih, Reha Sukheja, Dolly Javed, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra and Erika Packard.

“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” premiered on 3rd August on Zee TV.