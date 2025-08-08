Tesla's New Model 3+ Sets Fresh Benchmark In China With Whopping 515-Mile Range On Single Charge

Tesla's longest-range Model 3 has surfaced in a fresh Chinese regulatory filing, rated for up to 515 miles on a single charge.

The update also marks the first official range figure for the six-seat Model Y L, CNEVPost reported.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has listed both vehicles among the latest new energy models eligible for purchase tax exemptions.

The new Model 3 sedan has a curb weight of 1,760 kgs and a China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC) range of either 497 miles or 515 miles. Its 78.4-kWh battery pack weighs 448 kgs, delivering an energy density of 175 Wh/kg.

Badged Model 3+ at the rear, the single-motor version produces 225 kW of peak power, up from 194 kW in the current base model, and uses ternary lithium-ion cells from South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

Tesla's China lineup currently includes a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 with CATL lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and two all-wheel-drive variants with ternary batteries from LG.

Their CLTC ranges stand at 394 miles, 468 miles, and 387 miles, with the new entry setting a fresh benchmark above the previous 468-mile high.

The Model 3 has been a mainstay of Tesla's Shanghai plant since 2017, with more than 3 million units sold worldwide. However, recent deliveries have slowed.

In the June quarter, Tesla shipped 48,803 Model 3s, well below the 86,120 Model Ys built, as part of 384,122 total vehicle deliveries, down 13.5% from a year earlier and marking a second straight quarterly drop.

The filing also confirms details for the Model Y L. It carries an 82.0-kWh battery pack weighing 465 kg, giving a CLTC range of 467 miles. The dual-motor setup delivers 142 kW at the front and 198 kW at the rear, with power coming from LG Energy Solution's ternary cells.

Tesla has said the six-seat Model Y L will launch in China this fall.

In China, the five-seat Model Y is offered in a rear-wheel-drive version starting at 263,500 yuan ($36,691) and a long-range all-wheel-drive version starting at 313,500 yuan.

