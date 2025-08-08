403
JMD Forecasts Hot, Dry Air Mass As Of Today
Amman, August 8 (Petra)-- A hot and dry air mass is forecast to impact the Kingdom on Friday, causing a significant increase in temperatures by 7-8 degrees above their annual average, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
The hot mass, which is coming from the Arabian Peninsula, is predicted to keep hitting the Kingdom for a few days.
According to the JMD's report, children should not be left in closed vehicles, even for brief periods of time, burning remains and cigarette butts should not be left in forested areas, extended exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, or the potential for decreased horizontal visibility due to dust in desert areas. It advises people to stay away from leaving flammable objects in cars and to drink lots of water.
The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today are 41–27 degrees Celsius in the east, 39–25 in the west, 35–21 in the highlands, 36–23 in the Shara highlands, 45–27 in the Badia regions, 40–27 in the plains, 45–29 in the northern Jordan Valley, 46–33 in the southern Jordan Valley, 45–32 in the Dead Sea, and 45–31 in the Gulf of Aqaba.
