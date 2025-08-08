Gaza's Full Occupation Would Pave Way For Israeli Resettlement

MENAFN - Asia Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering an expansion of fighting and a“full occupation of the Gaza Strip.”

There is strong opposition to the idea from within Israel's senior military ranks, amid growing international condemnation of Israel for the increasingly dire humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Yet Netanyahu is expected to present the plan to his cabinet to capture the last areas of the strip not held by the Israeli military, including areas where the remaining hostages are believed to be held.

A majority of Israelis want the war to end and see any remaining live hostages returned safely. But a section of the population is preparing for the very real possibility that their dreams of resettling Gaza will be realized.

Netanyahu's decision is not necessarily driven by the same motives as the would-be settlers, but the consequences on the ground may end up aligning.

This reflects similar dynamics in the history of Israeli settlement building. Based on security rationale, successive Israeli governments have set about controlling the Palestinian population.

In the wake of military conquest, settlers have moved in to establish outposts. Gradually, these outposts have become settlements as families have flooded in, whether driven by secular Zionist ideology, encouraged by cheaper properties, stirred through religious beliefs, or inspired by dreams of a better quality of life.

The Gaza Strip was first occupied by Israel at the beginning of what became known as the “Six-Day War” . Responding to intelligence reports that its neighbours were mobilising against it, Israel launched a series of pre-emptive strikes against Syria, Jordan and Egypt.