Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 7,165.76 Million By 2033

2025-08-08 02:00:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Latin America renewable hydrogen market was valued at USD 92.73 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7,165.76 million by 2033, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 57.50% from 2025 to 2033. The market's rapid expansion is supported by abundant renewable energy resources, proactive government policies, rising international investments, and growing industrial demand for clean energy solutions. Key countries such as Chile, Brazil, and Colombia are leading initiatives to expand electrolyzer capacity, reduce hydrogen production costs, and develop global trade partnerships.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 92.73 Million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 7,165.76 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 57.50%
  • Abundant solar and wind resources driving cost-effective renewable hydrogen production
  • Strong policy frameworks and public-private partnerships accelerating project deployment
  • Key companies operating in the Latin America renewable hydrogen market include Siemens Energy, Linde plc, Air Liquide, ENGIE, Cummins Inc., Nel ASA, ITM Power, H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies, Acciona Energía, and HyChile.

How Technology is Transforming the Renewable Hydrogen Market in Latin America
Technological advancements are accelerating market growth through:

  • Next-generation electrolyzers with higher efficiency and lower operational costs
  • AI-driven energy management systems optimizing renewable-to-hydrogen conversion
  • Blockchain-based tracking for supply chain transparency and certification of green hydrogen
  • Advanced storage and transport solutions enabling large-scale hydrogen export

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Abundant Renewable Resources: Latin America's high solar and wind potential supports low-cost production
  • Government Initiatives: National hydrogen strategies in Chile, Brazil, and Colombia encouraging investments
  • International Partnerships: Trade agreements with Europe and Asia for green hydrogen supply
  • Industrial Demand: Growing adoption in steel, cement, chemicals, and heavy transport sectors
  • Cost Reduction Focus: Innovations aimed at cutting electrolyzer and production costs

Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Technology:

  • Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer
  • Alkaline Electrolyzer
  • Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Analysis by Application:

  • Power Generation
  • Transport
  • Others

Analysis by End-User Industry:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Medical
  • Chemical
  • Petrochemicals
  • Glass
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Chile
  • Peru
  • Others

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In March 2025, H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies announced the commissioning of a large-scale PEM electrolyzer facility in Chile, designed to produce hydrogen for both domestic use and export.
  • ENGIE signed a partnership agreement in April 2025 with the Brazilian government to develop renewable hydrogen hubs integrated with wind and solar farms.
  • The Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy unveiled a national hydrogen roadmap in 2025 to attract $5 billion in foreign investments by 2030.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it as a part of the customization.

