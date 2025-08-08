South Korea: Unification Church Leader's Aide Appears For Questioning Over Ex-First Lady Allegations

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Aug 8 (IANS) An aide to the leader of the Unification Church appeared before a special counsel team Friday to be questioned about her role in an alleged bribery case involving the former first lady of South Korea, Kim Keon Hee.

The woman surnamed Jeong was summoned as a suspect by special counsel Min Joong-ki's team to be grilled about allegations the Unification Church asked a shaman to deliver a diamond necklace and a Chanel bag to Kim in 2022 in exchange for business favors.

Jeong serves as chief of staff to Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and deputy head of the church's top administrative body, Yonhap news agency reported.

The business favors allegedly included support for the church's participation in development projects in Cambodia, its acquisition of broadcaster YTN, and South Korea's hosting of a United Nations office.

On August 6, the former first lady apologised for causing concern to the people as she appeared for questioning by a special counsel over her alleged involvement in stock manipulation schemes, election meddling and other allegations.

The wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at special counsel Min Joong-ki's office 10 minutes later than scheduled, becoming the first spouse of a former or sitting president to publicly appear as a suspect in a criminal investigation.

"I am truly sorry that a nobody like me has caused concern to the people," Kim said in front of reporters before taking an elevator. "I will come out after faithfully undergoing the investigation."

Kim faces allegations of participating in a stock price manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea, from 2009 to 2012, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.

The special counsel team is tasked with investigating a total of 16 criminal allegations against the former first lady, making it likely she will be summoned again for further questioning.