Anaconda Yoga Fest Offers A Heartfelt Weekend Of Healing, Movement, And Community Connection

The Anaconda Yoga Fest takes place in Anaconda, MT this September 12-14.

Anaconda Yoga Fest, Sept 12–14: A weekend of yoga, music, nature, and community in SW Montana. Join Anaconda and move, connect, and support this vibrant town.

- Marquis Matson

ANACONDA, MT, MT, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The town of Anaconda is opening its arms to welcome visitors from across Montana and beyond for the Anaconda Yoga Fest , a three-day festival taking place September 12–14, 2025. Set against the sweeping backdrop of Southwest Montana's wild beauty, this weekend-long gathering is more than just a yoga festival-it's a love letter to community, healing, and joyful resilience.

Born from a deep desire to showcase Anaconda's rich spirit and breathtaking landscape, the festival features a thoughtfully curated schedule of yoga classes, workshops, music, and wellness offerings-each one designed to nourish the body and uplift the heart.

“This isn't about escaping,” says festival organizer and Anaconda Yoga studio owner Marquis Matson.“It's about coming together-breathing together-and remembering what it feels like to be held by a place and its people.”

Festival Highlights:

- Over 40 classes and workshops including yoga, meditation, sound healing, journaling, self massage, somatic movement, and more

- Wellness Market hosted by the women of Anaconda Community Market featuring local healers and handmade goods

- Cold plunge and sauna experiences by Summit Recovery Lounge

- Live outdoor music and somatic ecstatic dance

- Group bike ride to yoga in the park and a guided hike ending in lakeside yoga

- Clean wine and non-alcoholic tastings, trail maps from the Anaconda Trail Society, and morning coffee from local roaster Adella Coffee

- Food and drinks available from beloved local businesses including Jordis Cantina, Gallicano's Pizza, Coffee Corral, Peppermint Paddy's, and Blissful Berry Bowls

Workshops take place in historic buildings, city parks, and forest trails-an experience that merges Anaconda's past, present, and future in one unforgettable weekend.

Watch the video:

A Festival That Gives Back

Anaconda Yoga Fest is more than a destination event. It's a community collaboration designed to support local businesses, amplify regional teachers, and uplift a town that has recently experienced great loss. Rather than cancel, organizers have chosen to move forward with care, offering the festival as a space for connection, renewal, and shared joy.

Festival partners include Anaconda Community Market, Anaconda Trail Society, Anaconda Outdoor, Anaconda Bicycles, Adella Coffee, Bighorn Bottle Shop, Smelter City Brewing, Pintler's Portal Hostel, and other small businesses across the town. Together, they are crafting an experience rooted in local pride, collective healing, and the natural rhythm of the mountains.

“We believe that gathering in joy is a powerful act,” says Matson.“The festival is here to offer what we all need right now-connection, nature, and moments of beauty that remind us what's still good.”

How to Get Involved

- Attend: Festival passes are available at . Day passes and drop-in classes are also available.

- Support: Locals can support by visiting the wellness market, attending live music, or volunteering at the event.

- Sponsor or Donate: Businesses and individuals can sponsor a class or donate to the fest. Proceeds directly support teacher travel, local venues, and scholarships for attendees.

Let this Montana yoga festival a weekend to remember-not just for what we practiced, but for what we remembered together.

For press inquiries, please contact Marquis Matson at ....

Marquis Matson

Anaconda Yoga

+1 406-616-4331

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.