Bengaluru Traffic Advisory: MG Road, Chalukya Road And More Routes To Avoid Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Rally

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Congress gears up for Rahul Gandhi's massive rally against 'vote chori' in Bengaluru, the city's traffic police have asked commuters to avoid busy routes like MG Road and Chalukya Road, in its latest traffic advisory.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will lead the "Vote adhikar rally" in protest.

Bengaluru traffic police have issued a travel advisory for commuters, announcing curbs on key stretches:



MG Road

Cubbon Road

Old Airport Road

Chalukya Road Shantala Junction.

According to a report by Bengaluru traffic police , several adjoining roads will also be diverted, and parking will be prohibited in multiple parts of the city.

The curbs will be in place from 10:30 am -11:30 am and 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm.

The Congress had initially planned this protest on Tuesday (August 5), but it was postponed following the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren .

Noting that Freedom Park is a historical place and that this protest is being held there, abiding by court orders (against holding large-scale protests in the city), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said state party legislators, defeated (MLA) candidates, and ministers will participate in this.

“From every assembly constituency, other than Bengaluru surrounding, a minimum of at least 50 party leaders should participate. Siddaramaiah, myself, Surjewala and other senior leaders have held meetings,” he said.

Alleging that the“Election Commission of India has become Election Capture of India,” party's general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, asserted that the Congress party won't permit it and democracy to be obliterated.

Amid the raging row over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on July 23 had alleged that elections are being "stolen" in India and claimed that his party has figured out the modus operandi of the "votes theft" by studying a parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.