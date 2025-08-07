Etihad Rail To Slash Travel Time By Nearly Half: What UAE Will Be Like Once Trains Start

When Etihad Rail passenger train services are rolled out, it has the potential to reduce commute times and give greater connectivity to smaller towns, according to urban planners. The network could even prove a new regional urban system.

“Etihad Rail will redefine mobility across the UAE by enabling reliable, high-speed intercity travel at speeds of up to 200 kmph, reducing commute times by as much as 40 per cent,” said Sercan Alturk, Managing Director at FTI Consulting.“It's widespread availability will improve social connectivity, foster stronger community ties, and facilitate seamless travel between cities for both work and leisure.”

Urban planning expert Shweta Gandhi added that the rail could serve as the“backbone” of a new regional system.“Imagine a UAE where you can live in Ajman, work in Abu Dhabi, and spend your weekends in Fujairah, all without relying on a private car,” she said.“That level of seamless, cross-emirate connectivity could redefine how we think about home, work, and access.”

Last week, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared on social media how he rode the passenger train from Dubai to Fujairah and said that he was“proud” of the country for the project. Etihad Rail is set to launch its passenger train service in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the country's transportation infrastructure.

Reduced car dependency

According to Sercan, one of the biggest impact the network will have is people's reduced dependency on cars.“The rail network will offer a reliable and efficient transportation option even in smaller towns,” he said.“Current projections estimate an annual ridership of 36.5 million passengers, underscoring the network's role as a cornerstone of national mobility transformation.”

He added that beyond the environmental impact, the network will alleviate pressure on road infrastructure, with each train helping to reduce vehicle traffic by up to 300 trucks or private passenger vehicles.

Farah Naz, Director Climate and Sustainability Advisory at Aecom, added that the passenger train network would steadily improve.“As per the Green Transition vision, stated in the UAE's Net Zero Long Term Strategy, the country intends to invest 1,000 kilometres of train infrastructure between 2025 and 2030 to accommodate increased passenger travel,” she said.

“The intention is, the number of passenger trains will rise from 2025 onwards, with a progressive increase up to 2050. Therefore, this project is a significant player in alignment with the decarbonisation vision of UAE.”

She shared how trains have one of the lowest carbon emissions among modes of transportation and that Etihad Rail would drastically lower the carbon footprint in the UAE.

Jobs

Farah explained how apart from having low carbon, low cost, sustainable transportation, the project would also “establish and sustain a significant number of green jobs around the rail network and the cities and communities it will touch”.

Sercan added that by 2030, the network is projected to generate over 9,000 direct jobs.“In parallel, indirect employment opportunities are anticipated to emerge in retail, hospitality, and real estate, particularly in areas surrounding key station hubs,” he said.“Improved connectivity is expected to stimulate local economic growth, attract new businesses, and enhance access to education and healthcare, making rural communities more vibrant, livable, and well-integrated with urban centers.”

Farah added that a reduction in pollution from industry, energy, and transportation will lead to improved air quality and public health.

Challenges

Despite the positives, Shweta said that the success of the project could depend on a number of factors.“How people live and work will depend on last-mile integration, first/last-mile connectivity, and how well it interfaces with local transit systems like the Dubai Metro, buses, and emerging micromobility options in other emirates,” she said.“The rail alone is not a silver bullet, but it can certainly be a powerful backbone for a multi-modal ecosystem.”

She added that if not paired with strong land use controls, there's a risk of sprawl, speculative real estate activity, or non-inclusive growth near stations, especially if smaller towns are seen merely as satellite dormitories rather than holistic communities.