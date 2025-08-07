DAESHIN MC Targets Singapore Market With Smart Cleaning Solutions At 'BEX ASIA 2025'
At this exhibition, DAESHIN MC will showcase two cutting-edge cleaning solutions designed to enhance hygiene infrastructure in multi-use facilities: 'SoleCheck' and 'Caster Cleaner'. These products are intended for a wide range of applications, including hospitals, airports, schools, government facilities, and smart buildings. They are recognized as solutions aligned with Singapore's urban development and smart city construction strategies.
The flagship product 'SoleCheck' is a contactless smart cleaning mat that automatically suctions dust and contaminants from shoe soles simply by walking across the mat, effectively preventing the spread of airborne particles. Its modular design enables convenient partial replacement and maintenance, offering long-term cost savings. The product is currently being actively used in domestic public institutions, research facilities, and airports.
The accompanying 'Caster Cleaner' is a technology that automatically cleans the wheels of transport carts used in industrial sites, hospitals, food processing plants, and logistics centers, fundamentally blocking contaminants from entering indoor spaces. It is recognized as the world's first automatic wheel cleaning system. High demand is particularly anticipated in Singapore's medical and logistics sectors, where stringent hygiene standards are in place.
A DAESHIN MC representative stated, "Under the philosophy that floor cleanliness is the foundation of overall spatial hygiene, we aim to present effective cleaning solutions even in ultra-high-density urban environments like Singapore. Through our participation in BEX ASIA 2025, we plan to actively promote the excellence of 'Korean-style smart hygiene technology' in the Southeast Asian market."
