Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Delivers 3,000 Tons Of Aid To Gaza Via Karem Abu-Salem


2025-08-07 07:15:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) announced on Thursday that it sent approximately 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid into the southern Gaza Strip through the Karem Abu-Salem crossing, as part of its ongoing food and relief support.
A statement from the ERC noted that the tenth convoy "Zad Al-Izza from Egypt to Gaza," which arrived in Gaza today, included 2,500 food baskets and flour, in addition to tons of medical care supplies, milk, and tens of thousands of bags of fresh bread.
Adding, the Egyptian Red Crescent has been present as a national mechanism for coordinating and dispatching aid to Gaza at the border since the beginning of the crisis.
They also stressed that the Rafah crossing has not been closed on the Egyptian side as it continues to prepare all logistical centers and its ongoing efforts to bring in aid, which has reached more than 36,000 trucks loaded with nearly a million tons of humanitarian and relief aid, thanks to the 35,000
