Victims Of Armenian Aggression, Landmines, And Torture Testify In Baku War Crimes Trial

Azernews reports via Azertag that the trial at the Baku Military Court is chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev, and reserve judge Gunel Samedova. Each accused has been provided with translators in their native language and legal defence.

The session was attended by the defendants, their legal representatives, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, and the prosecutors.

Judge Agayev introduced the court panel, prosecutors, and interpreters to the newly participating victims and explained their legal rights and responsibilities.

The judge announced new documents submitted to the court, including the absence of certain witnesses currently abroad and the death of one of the victims. These were added to the case materials without objection.

Statements were heard from several victims and their legal heirs:



Ulviya Abdurrahmanova , wife of Hafiz Abdurrahmanov , said her husband was martyred during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 in the Tartar-Aghdara direction.

Adil Ibrahimli , son of Khagani Ibrahimov , testified that his father was martyred in battles against Armenian forces in 1994.

Bayram Asgarov , father of Kamran Asgarov , confirmed his son was killed in 2020 during the Patriotic War.

Cavid Huseynov , father of Javad Huseynov , said his son was killed by Armenian sabotage during the war.

Sakhavat Huseynov and Polad Velikhanov testified to being injured by shrapnel in the April 2016 clashes.

Tural Khalilov and Murad Gulaliyev said they were wounded in a sudden Armenian attack on November 16, 2021, in Lachin.

Rusif Safarov reported being shot three times by Armenian snipers on September 19, 2023, near Khankendi.

Numerous veterans from the 2020 war (e.g. Nihad Imanov , Etibar Mammadov , Cavid Mammadli ) described injuries from enemy fire.

Sabit Bayramzade , Elmeddin Ismayilov , and Ayaz Hasanli were wounded by landmines during the war.

Kenan Nasirov said he was severely wounded during the July 12, 2020, Tovuz clashes.

Gilman Huseynov suffered leg amputation after a mine blast on August 2, 2022, during demining operations. Ramin Aliyev was injured by a landmine on October 8, 2022, during roadworks near Aghdam-Fuzuli.

One of the most harrowing testimonies came from Sharif Aliyev , who said he was wounded and captured by Armenian forces in November 2020 near Khojavend. He described severe beatings, torture, and being forced to repeat words in Armenian and Russian; when he refused, he was shot in the foot. He added that after his capture, a wounded Azerbaijani soldier beside him was executed by a "confirmatory shot" from Armenian soldiers. He was later repatriated on December 15, 2020.

Other testimonies of captivity and abuse:



Ceyhun Tanriverdiyev : captured in July 1997, released in 1999. Described beatings and torture.

Nail Rajabli : captured in January 1998, detained in prisons in Khankendi, Shusha, and Yerevan. Released in July 2000. Suffered broken fingers and torture.

Amil Aliyev and Murad Sadig : wounded during anti-terror operations in September 2023.

Samir Jabiev : wounded by Armenian fire on August 17, 2010, in Gadabay.

Sadreddin Murshudov : captured in 1997 and tortured due to his Azerbaijani ethnicity. Released in 1999.

Arzu Mukhtarov : captured in July 1992 in Murovdag and tortured until released for ransom in 1994.

Yunis Ismayilov : captured during the 1993 Aghdam battles; released in 1996 after torture and forced dental extractions.

Tabriz Balayev , Farhad Guliyev , Yashar Mammadov , and others reported injuries from Armenian provocations at various times.

Araz Abbasov : captured in June 1993, released in August. Tortured in captivity.

Nusrat Azizov : captured in 1994 near Fuzuli, tortured, and released in 1995.

Mohlət Mahmudov : captured in July 1993 during the Aghdam battles. Regularly tortured. Witnessed the execution of a fellow prisoner and later escaped captivity. Valhad Mammadov and Jamaladdin Aliyev : held in captivity between 1993–1996. Released for ransom. All suffered torture.

Victims also answered questions from prosecutors, defence lawyers, and the accused.

The trial will continue on August 8 .

Note: The 15 defendants are accused of orchestrating or participating in aggressive warfare, genocide, terrorism, and systematic violations of international humanitarian law under direct command and support from the Armenian state and military officials, including Robert Kocharyan , Serzh Sargsyan , Vazgen Manukyan , Samvel Babayan , Seyran Ohanyan , Monte Melkonyan , and others.

The charges against them include:



Planning and waging aggressive war (Art. 100)

Genocide (Art. 103)

Crimes against humanity including torture, deportation, enslavement, enforced disappearance, and unlawful imprisonment (Arts. 106–114)

Violations of the laws of war and international humanitarian law (Arts. 115–116)

Terrorism and its financing (Arts. 214–214.1)

Unlawful armed groups (Art. 279)

Attempting to seize power by force (Art. 278) Other charges including premeditated murder, illegal arms possession, and more