On War Anniversary, Ukraine FM Urges Russia To Withdraw Troops From Georgia
17 years ago, the Russian Federation grossly violated the norms of international law by committing an act of armed aggression against the sovereign state of Georgia . Because of this aggression, about 20% of the territory of Georgia came under the illegal control of Russian occupation forces. More than 200 thousand Georgian citizens were forced to leave their homes, becoming internally displaced persons in their own country.
“This attack was the first large-scale manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy, which sent a clear signal of its desire to forcefully change borders and undermine stability in the region. The subsequent aggression against Ukraine was a direct continuation of this policy,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
Today, the humanitarian situation in the Russian-occupied territories of Georgia is deteriorating. The aggressor country not only restricts freedom of movement in the occupation zone, but also actively uses illegal detentions and arrests of peaceful residents of these regions, the statement said.
The ministry assured that Ukraine firmly supports the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, strongly condemns the Kremlin's aggressive policy, and does not recognize the so-called independence of the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia.
“Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's sovereign territory in accordance with the 2008 ceasefire agreement and revoke its recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as "independent states"” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.
They expressed their conviction that only through the consolidated efforts of the international community, strict adherence to international law, and the introduction of tough sanctions can it be possible to force Russia to leave the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia and bring Russian war criminals to the strictest responsibility.Read also: Georgia working with Ukraine on return of Ukrainians "stuck" at Georgia –Russia borde
On August 7, 2008, Russia started a war against Georgia, which ultimately led to Tbilisi losing control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment