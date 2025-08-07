On War Anniversary, Ukraine FM Urges Russia To Withdraw Troops From Georgia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement on the MFA website.

17 years ago, the Russian Federation grossly violated the norms of international law by committing an act of armed aggression against the sovereign state of Georgia . Because of this aggression, about 20% of the territory of Georgia came under the illegal control of Russian occupation forces. More than 200 thousand Georgian citizens were forced to leave their homes, becoming internally displaced persons in their own country.

“This attack was the first large-scale manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy, which sent a clear signal of its desire to forcefully change borders and undermine stability in the region. The subsequent aggression against Ukraine was a direct continuation of this policy,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Today, the humanitarian situation in the Russian-occupied territories of Georgia is deteriorating. The aggressor country not only restricts freedom of movement in the occupation zone, but also actively uses illegal detentions and arrests of peaceful residents of these regions, the statement said.

The ministry assured that Ukraine firmly supports the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, strongly condemns the Kremlin's aggressive policy, and does not recognize the so-called independence of the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia.

“Russia must withdraw its troops from Georgia's sovereign territory in accordance with the 2008 ceasefire agreement and revoke its recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as "independent states"” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

They expressed their conviction that only through the consolidated efforts of the international community, strict adherence to international law, and the introduction of tough sanctions can it be possible to force Russia to leave the occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia and bring Russian war criminals to the strictest responsibility.

On August 7, 2008, Russia started a war against Georgia, which ultimately led to Tbilisi losing control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia.