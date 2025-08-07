Jun E Sop, A Korean Local History Creator Who Connects With The World Through Trees

Jun E Sop is a cultural artist and local creator from Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do, where he also serves as the director of the Cultural Education Research Institute, Jeon. After studying and gaining experience in various cultural and artistic fields in Busan, Seoul, and Tokyo, he returned to Korea to work in cultural administration, planning and executing diverse cultural projects in Busan and Cheongju.

Although he majored in design, his interest in cultural policy and marketing led him to shift his academic focus to educational philosophy. He continues his lifelong learning journey through process-oriented activities aimed at finding solutions.

In 2008, he returned to his hometown and founded the non-profit Cultural Education Research Institute, Jeon . For over a decade, he dedicated himself to holistic education for children. More recently, he has been leading a long-running cultural study group for adults, pursuing the ideal of a "practicing intellectual."







His sincere dedication to applying his academic and professional experiences to his local community is evident in his wide-ranging efforts. He has helped raise awareness of the historical and cultural value of local resources, from history and cultural heritage to literature, fine arts, theater, and film, and has discovered and created new cultural content.

Jun has consistently engaged in professional writing since his school days, contributing columns to local media for many years. He also actively served as a local content curator for the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development (now the Presidential Committee for the Era of Local Autonomy and Balanced Development).

His magnum opus, [Topophilia Yangsan] , is the result of years of on-the-ground research, where he diligently collected the stories of local residents and documented the region's forgotten modern and contemporary history. This work has made a significant contribution to the development and preservation of local culture, serving as a vital medium for uncovering and promoting Yangsan's historical and cultural identity.

His most recent publication, [NaMu] , is a reflection on the self through trees, offering new insights into the culture created by the harmony of nature and humanity, thus expanding the horizons of the humanistic environment.

His other co-authored works, including [Yangsan, a Treasure Chest of Stories] , [Busan's Nakdong River Villages] , [100-Year History of Sangbuk Elementary School] , and [100-Year History of Yeongcheon Elementary School] , are all based on local and humanistic themes. Jun's work doesn't stop at writing; he continues to fulfill his personal mission as a cultural artist by nurturing the foundation of local culture through public lectures and various creative cultural events: