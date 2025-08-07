EQS-News: TIN INN Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

TIN INN launches subscription model for business customers – fixed travel costs for flexible use

07.08.2025

Wassenberg, 7 August 2025 . TIN INN Holding AG (Ticker symbol TIW / ISIN DE000A40ZTT8 ), one of the world's most innovative hotel groups, continues its expansion. With the successful completion of its new location in Meckenheim (North Rhine-Westphalia), the Company is expanding its operational portfolio to six hotels. The latest location expansion and the strong project pipeline position TIN INN on track to achieve its growth targets for the 2025 fiscal year. The subscription model is aimed at companies with high travel activity in the SME and project environment. In three tiered packages (“Basic,”“Pro,” and“Unlimited”), customers receive a fixed monthly accommodation quota that can be flexibly transferred within the company. Prices start at EUR 600 net for ten nights. The objective is to further increase the high weekday occupancy rate of TIN INN hotels while offering customers a clear cost structure and ESG-compliant accommodation. All subscription customers benefit from a 100% digitalized guest process, contactless access, and certified sustainable locations – including optional ESG reporting.



Strong financial leverage with low complexity Calculations show that just ten subscriptions per location generate significant additional revenue each year with full cost control – an attractive model for customers and operators alike. This corresponds to an annual revenue increase of 16% per location – with fully digital operations and minimal additional personnel costs. Integration is carried out entirely via the existing TIN INN OS digital platform.



Nico Sauerland, CEO of TIN INN: “The subscription is a logical next step in our platform strategy. It addresses a real customer need while strengthening our capacity utilization, margin, and brand recognition.” The first four pilot customers have been implementing the subscription since July 2025.



About TIN INN Holding AG: TIN INN Holding AG (“TIN INN” or the“Company”) is one of the world's most innovative hotel operators, setting new standards in the hospitality industry and serial building construction with its unique concept combining modular construction, full digitalization, and sustainable value creation. TIN INN designs, manufactures, owns, and operates hotels built from recycled ocean freight containers – a business model covering the entire value chain and combining scalability with high efficiency. Its smart factory in Wassenberg was developed over several years and has a production capacity of up to 50 hotels per year. Construction time is four months. TIN INN hotels are primarily aimed at business travelers, offering a high-quality 3-star-plus experience and are strategically located in mid-sized cities with populations between 20,000 and 200,000 – markets often underserved by traditional hotel chains. TIN INN combines premium design, smart technology, and sustainable construction to establish a modern, efficient, and profitable hotel brand. For more information about TIN INN, please visit: .



