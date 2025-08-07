123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Mobility Chair (PPK-719)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved mobility chair that is easy to use and control to enhance mobility," said an inventor, from Mount Hope, W.V., "so I invented the WILLY CHAIR. My design increases safety and convenience by helping the user move in various directions."
The invention provides a modified mobility chair to assist with moving the user. In doing so, it can be used to move forward, back, left, right, up, down, etc. As a result, it increases mobility, comfort and safety. It also reduces the need for assistance. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to control so it is ideal for individuals who require wheelchairs or other mobility aids.
The WILLY CHAIR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Mary Gray at 304-731- 9267 or email [email protected].
