Turkmenistan, EU Strengthen Global Gateway Co-Op At LLDC3 Conference

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the European Union discussed cooperation under the EU's Global Gateway strategy during a meeting held on August 7, 2025, on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Akhmet Gurbanov, met with the EU delegation led by Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais. The talks focused on infrastructure connectivity, energy and transport corridors, digitalization, and sustainable development within the Global Gateway framework.

The sides also reviewed the broader Turkmenistan-EU partnership, touching on political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the importance of high-level contacts. They highlighted the outcomes of the first Central Asia-EU Summit held in April.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work of the Joint Committee "Turkmenistan-EU", the Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue, and other cooperation mechanisms. The EU delegation thanked Turkmenistan for its hospitality and praised the high-level organization of LLDC3.