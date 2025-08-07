Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan, EU Strengthen Global Gateway Co-Op At LLDC3 Conference

Turkmenistan, EU Strengthen Global Gateway Co-Op At LLDC3 Conference


2025-08-07 10:05:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 7. Turkmenistan and the European Union discussed cooperation under the EU's Global Gateway strategy during a meeting held on August 7, 2025, on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Akhmet Gurbanov, met with the EU delegation led by Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais. The talks focused on infrastructure connectivity, energy and transport corridors, digitalization, and sustainable development within the Global Gateway framework.

The sides also reviewed the broader Turkmenistan-EU partnership, touching on political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the importance of high-level contacts. They highlighted the outcomes of the first Central Asia-EU Summit held in April.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work of the Joint Committee "Turkmenistan-EU", the Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue, and other cooperation mechanisms. The EU delegation thanked Turkmenistan for its hospitality and praised the high-level organization of LLDC3.

MENAFN07082025000187011040ID1109899023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search