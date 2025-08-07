Gaza: 100 Killed, 603 Injured In Latest Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 100 Palestinians were killed and 603 injured in the past 24 hours due to Israeli strikes across various parts of the Strip.The ministry's daily update noted that several victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with rescue and civil defense teams unable to reach them.Since October 7, 2023, the total death toll has risen to 61,258, with 152,045 injured. From March 18 until today, 9,752 Palestinians have been killed and 40,004 injured. Additionally, 51 of the casualties in the last 24 hours were trying to access aid centers, bringing the total number of such deaths to 1,706, with over 12,030 injured.The ministry also reported four new deaths due to famine and malnutrition, raising the total number of starvation-related deaths to 197, including 96 children.