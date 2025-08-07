Cineverse To Report First Quarter FY 2026 Financial Results On Thursday, August 14, 2025
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, announced today that it will release its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025, after market close on Thursday, August 14, 2025.
Cineverse will host a conference call discussing these results at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT that same day. The conference call will be accessible online via the Cineverse Investor Relations website, .To participate, please register in advance to access the live conference call at this link .
An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after its completion. To access the replay, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Cineverse Investor Relations website.
About Cineverse
Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" cinevers .
For Investors, Julie Milstead
[email protected]
