DIU Drones Strike Russian Radar Stations, Landing Craft, And Air Defense Base
Dodging the invaders' missiles, combat drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate's special unit“Primary” successfully struck the enemy landing craft of project 02510“BK-16,” as well as burned down the Russian radars“Nebo-SVU,”“Podlot K-1,” and 96L6E.
After serious losses of air defense facilities on the occupied Ukrainian peninsula, inflicted in particular by the“Prymary” unit, the Russians in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures.Read also: Top spy: Ukraine and US maintain strategic partnership despite difficult moments
Another such dome was struck by military intelligence special forces in Ai-Petri, where the Russians had located the air defense base of the 3rd Radio Technical Regiment (military unit 85683-A).
As reported by Ukrinform, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck five Russian fighter jet at the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with one aircraft completely destroyed.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment