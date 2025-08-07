DIU Drones Strike Russian Radar Stations, Landing Craft, And Air Defense Base

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on Telegram .

Dodging the invaders' missiles, combat drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate's special unit“Primary” successfully struck the enemy landing craft of project 02510“BK-16,” as well as burned down the Russian radars“Nebo-SVU,”“Podlot K-1,” and 96L6E.

After serious losses of air defense facilities on the occupied Ukrainian peninsula, inflicted in particular by the“Prymary” unit, the Russians in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures.

Another such dome was struck by military intelligence special forces in Ai-Petri, where the Russians had located the air defense base of the 3rd Radio Technical Regiment (military unit 85683-A).

As reported by Ukrinform, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck five Russian fighter jet at the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with one aircraft completely destroyed.

