Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Barbaric Assaults Kill 22 More Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 22 civilians were killed and several others wounded in a series of Israeli air and drone strikes across the Gaza Strip since early Thursday, according to medical sources.
Citing local medics, media reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a residential apartment in the Al-Shati refugee camp, located in northwest Gaza City, killing three people and injuring others.
In a separate attack, warplanes struck a home in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City, killing an elderly Palestinian and two women. Additional injuries were reported at the scene.
In central Gaza, four Palestinians—including two children—lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed a residential unit in the western part of Nuseirat refugee camp.
Another deadly strike targeted a house in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where five people were killed. The assault also ignited a fire at the location.
Israeli drones reportedly attacked tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing a woman and her child.
Meanwhile, in Rafah, five Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces while they waited near an aid distribution point, according to medics.
Israel continues to face intensifying global criticism over its relentless military campaign in Gaza. Since October 2023, more than 61,100 people have been killed in the besieged enclave. The offensive has ravaged infrastructure, displaced hundreds of thousands, and pushed Gaza to the edge of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also currently on trial at the International Court of Justice, facing allegations of genocide in connection with its atrocious assaults in the ongoing war.
