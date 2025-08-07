San Diego Comic-Con Fans Discover Why L. Ron Hubbard Books Remain Popular

A continuous flow of customers at the Galaxy Press booth at San Diego Comic Con 2025.

A long shot showing a packed hall and the bright red Galaxy Press booth shining bright at San Diego Comic Con 2025.

Happy customers and a salesman at the Galaxy Press booth at San Diego Comic Con 2025.

Galaxy Press attended the San Diego Comic-Con, featuring the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard and the internationally acclaimed Writers of the Future series.

- John Goodwin, President Galaxy PressLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Galaxy Press showcased the fiction works of L. Ron Hubbard and the acclaimed Writers of the Future series at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, one of the largest consumer conventions in the U.S. The booth attracted a steady stream of avid readers eager to explore science fiction, fantasy, and pulp fiction from the 1930s and 1940s, alongside modern short stories in the Writers of the Future anthology.Conventions like Comic-Con offer direct engagement with hundreds of thousands of fans, providing publishers valuable insights in a rapidly evolving publishing landscape. President of Galaxy Press, John Goodwin, said,“Connecting with readers is one of the most valuable aspects of these conventions.” Research from WordsRated and Toner Buzz estimates 4 million books are published annually, including roughly 80,000 science fiction and fantasy titles.“With such intense competition, getting books in front of enthusiastic readers who share their passion is critical,” Goodwin added.At Comic-Con, fans praised L. Ron Hubbard's“Battlefield Earth ,” a bold science fiction classic, and lauded the Writers of the Future series for shaping the genre's future. Goodwin also hosted an hour-long video tour of the event on“The Author's Quill,” a show broadcast on the United Public Radio Network and multiple streaming platforms, reaching nearly 4 million listeners and viewers in over 140 countries. Launched in December 2023,“The Author's Quill” expanded from the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast to feature more authors and artists.Celebrating over 40 years, L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future is a writing and illustrating contest and annual anthology featuring diverse short stories, from time travel to magical realism. Galaxy Press, established in 2002, publishes Hubbard's complete fiction library, including New York Times bestsellers“Mission Earth,”“Fear,”“Final Blackout,” and“To the Stars,” alongside“Battlefield Earth.”The Writers of the Future Contest, founded by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983, and its companion Illustrators of the Future Contest, launched in 1988, are free to enter and draw global talent. Winners retain full rights to their work, receive cash awards, and attend an expense-paid workshop in Los Angeles, culminating in a black-tie gala. Grand prize winners receive an additional $5,000. The 571 writing contest winners and published finalists have produced over 8,000 novels and short stories, selling more than 60 million copies. The 418 illustrating contest winners have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information, visit and .

