Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons Hosts Bowwow Meow Ball

ARF Hamptons 50 Years Logo

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons BowWow Meow Ball 2025

The Champion of Animals Award to be presented to Ellen and Chuck Scarborough for their love of animals and their support of the ARF Hamptons for 25 years

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF Hamptons) ( ) will host the Bow Wow Meow Ball in the William P. Rayner Training Center on Saturday, August 16th. The evening will honor Ellen and Chuck Scarborough with the Champion of Animals Award, loyal supporters of ARF for a quarter of a century and compassionate friends to animals in need.This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Scarborough's extraordinary relationship with ARF. They have been dedicated supporters, offering generous financial support, leadership, and boundless love for animals. From hosting key events and serving on ARF's Board and committees, to fundraising and opening their home to rescues, they've played a vital role in ARF's growth.Whether welcoming guests to their home during Bow Wow @home or helping a cat named Celeste find the perfect forever home, their kindness is felt in everything they do and their compassion and commitment have inspired thousands.The evening's celebration of ARF's life-saving work for over 50 years will take place on the 22-acre campus in East Hampton. Guests will enjoy cocktails followed by dinner catered by Olivier Cheng within an elegant setting. Peter Marino will emcee the evening and afterwards, the party will continue with dancing to music by DJ Othello. Over 400 high-profile guests from New York and the Hamptons are expected to attend the magical night. All proceeds will benefit ARF Hamptons, a leader on Long Island for the rescue and adoption of cats and dogs.The animals in ARF's care come from animal control centers, high kill shelters across the country, and from people who can no longer care for their pets. ARF provides full medical care-including spaying and neutering-to all its animals in addition to humane care for their basic needs. Once medically evaluated and socialized, the dogs and cats are made available for adoption at its Adoption Center in East Hampton. Over the last 50+ years, tens of thousands of cats and dogs have received compassion, food, shelter, medical care, training, and – ultimately – their forever homes with new families through the committed efforts of ARF's staff and volunteers.Joining in the festivities this year will be a proud group of ARF cats and dogs available for adoption. The Bow Wow Meow Ball event is an important evening as it raises funds that are vital to the organization and its mission.Special thanks to sponsors including: Kontokosta Winery, Sag Harbor Florist, Broadview Gardens, Loaves & Fishes, Lisa McCarthy, Alex Papachristidis, Decker Design, Saint Brush, Deanna First, Eric Gunhus, EG Event Group, Better Man Distilling Co., Flecha Azul Tequila, Kidd Squid Brewing Co., Montauk Distilling Co., Race Lane Wine & Liquor, Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Vin74 Wines and Spirits, and Hamptons Magazine.Event Details:What: ARF's Bow Wow Meow BallWhen: 6:30 PM Cocktails, 8:00 PM Dinner and DancingLocation: ARF's William P. Rayner Training Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East HamptonTickets: Starting at $1,500, tables at $12,500 bowwowmeowballHonorees: Ellen and Chuck ScarboroughAbout ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visitIG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_Hamptons

