PKF O'connor Davies Receives Clearlyrated's 2025 Best Of Accounting Award

Organization wins Service Excellence and Client Satisfaction award for third-consecutive year

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, has once again been honored with ClearlyRated 's 2025 Best of Accounting Award . This prestigious recognition is based entirely on client feedback and highlights the firm's continued leadership in service quality and client satisfaction. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 81.3%, PKF O'Connor Davies not only surpassed its 2024 score but also outperformed this year's Best of Accounting average by 4.3% and more than doubled the 2024 overall industry average of 38%.

"Being honored again with ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award - and with an even stronger client satisfaction score - is a meaningful validation of our team's efforts," said Kevin J. Keane , Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We strive not just to meet expectations, but to stay ahead of them. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us and our ongoing commitment to building lasting, results-driven relationships."

The award is based on PKF O'Connor Davies' 2025 client experience survey, which revealed that 86.9% of clients rated their satisfaction a 9 or 10 out of 10, far exceeding the 2024 industry average of 48%. Additionally, 98.6% of clients expressed satisfaction with their service teams, and 87.3% felt their needs were proactively managed. Clients also praised the firm's responsiveness, strategic insights and ability to deliver on its brand promise.

The Best of Accounting Award from ClearlyRated is the nation's only service excellence award for the accounting industry that leverages third-party, validated survey responses from accounting firm clients. Clients of firms winning this award are reportedly 60% more likely to be completely satisfied.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod , and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED