Fullpower-AI Secures 10-Year Global Licensing Agreement And Strategic Investment From Tempur Sealy International To Power The Future Of Smartbeds

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower-AI®, a leader in AI-powered health and wellness technologies, today announced a transformative partnership with Tempur Sealy International ("Tempur Sealy"), a wholly-owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. , anchored by a 10-year global licensing agreement for Fullpower-AI's KOA Sleeptracker-AI Large Action Model (LAM) platform. As part of the agreement, Tempur Sealy will make a $25 million Series C investment in Fullpower-AI, valuing the company at $160 million .

This long-term agreement ensures the continued deployment of Fullpower-AI's cutting-edge Sleeptracker-AI platform across the global Tempur-Pedic smartbed ecosystem . To date, more than 300,000 Tempur-Pedic smartbeds have been equipped with Fullpower-AI's patented AI technology-delivering real-time biosensing, personalized sleep insights, and science-backed health guidance. This collaboration solidifies Tempur Sealy's position as the global leader in smart sleep solutions.

"Our alliance with Tempur Sealy represents a natural next step in Fullpower-AI's mission," said Philippe Kahn , Founder and CEO of Fullpower-AI. "Tempur-Pedic sets the gold standard in premium bedding, and together, we are redefining sleep through AI, science, and global scale."

The KOA Sleeptracker-AI LAM platform transforms Tempur smartbeds into intelligent wellness systems -continuously learning and adapting to deliver individualized sleep coaching and optimization. This partnership lays the foundation for accelerated innovation in sleep science and personalized health monitoring worldwide.

Tempur Sealy's CEO Cliff Buster commented, "We are pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with Fullpower-AI®, ensuring its industry-leading, advanced Sleeptracker-AI platform will be an integral part of the Tempur-Pedic product portfolio for years to come. Addressing consumer sleep needs through ongoing innovation is core to what we do, and our partnership with Fullpower ensures we will stay at the forefront of the industry."

About Fullpower-AI

Based in Santa Cruz, California , Fullpower-AI is a science-driven innovator in AI biosensing . Its flagship product, the KOA platform , is an enterprise-grade Large Action Model (LAM) solution designed to scale conversational and generative AI across the health, wellness, senior living, and sleep science sectors.

The KOA platform is a complete no-code solution with optional API-based extensions. It empowers providers to deploy autonomous AI agents with real-time reasoning, adaptive learning, and actionable intelligence-accessible across all communication channels. These human-like agents deliver fast, personalized, and context-aware interactions while integrating and analyzing data from all major wearables and contactless sensors.

By handling routine tasks and queries, KOA enables care teams to focus on complex needs and meaningful engagement. Stanford Medicine and UCSF independently validate the platform .

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Tempur Sealy is a wholly-owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI ).

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 650+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Media Contact:

Fullpower-AI

Philippe Kahn

Fullpower-AI

(831) 320-2222

[email protected]

Tempur Sealy International

Erin Grant

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

(800) 805-3635

[email protected]

SOURCE Fullpower

