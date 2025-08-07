403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Airlines Report 51.2M Passengers in 2025
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines carried 51.2 million passengers in the first seven months of 2025, the carrier announced Thursday, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The airline also maintained a robust 82.1% load factor during this time.
In a statement filed with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the flag carrier detailed key performance indicators for the January–July period, including a 9% year-on-year rise in international-to-international transfer passengers, which totaled 19.6 million.
The airline's available seat kilometers (ASK) jumped 6.1% to 153.9 billion, up from 145.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Cargo and mail volume also saw growth, increasing 4.4% to 1.21 million tons compared to 1.16 million tons last year.
Passenger load factors remained solid, with the international segment at 81.7% and domestic flights at 85.6%. The overall load factor rose 0.6 percentage points year-on-year.
By the end of July, the airline’s fleet had expanded to 491 aircraft.
Performance in July 2025 alone was particularly strong: Turkish Airlines served 9 million passengers, an 8.4% rise from July 2024. Transfer passengers between international routes spiked 12.8%, reaching 3.3 million.
The July load factor improved slightly by 0.2 percentage points, hitting 85.4%, with international routes at 84.8% and domestic at a striking 90.6%.
ASK for the month soared 8.7% to 25 billion, while cargo and mail shipments climbed 11.2% year-on-year to 191,100 tons.
In a statement filed with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the flag carrier detailed key performance indicators for the January–July period, including a 9% year-on-year rise in international-to-international transfer passengers, which totaled 19.6 million.
The airline's available seat kilometers (ASK) jumped 6.1% to 153.9 billion, up from 145.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Cargo and mail volume also saw growth, increasing 4.4% to 1.21 million tons compared to 1.16 million tons last year.
Passenger load factors remained solid, with the international segment at 81.7% and domestic flights at 85.6%. The overall load factor rose 0.6 percentage points year-on-year.
By the end of July, the airline’s fleet had expanded to 491 aircraft.
Performance in July 2025 alone was particularly strong: Turkish Airlines served 9 million passengers, an 8.4% rise from July 2024. Transfer passengers between international routes spiked 12.8%, reaching 3.3 million.
The July load factor improved slightly by 0.2 percentage points, hitting 85.4%, with international routes at 84.8% and domestic at a striking 90.6%.
ASK for the month soared 8.7% to 25 billion, while cargo and mail shipments climbed 11.2% year-on-year to 191,100 tons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment