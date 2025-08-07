Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Airlines Report 51.2M Passengers in 2025


2025-08-07 06:00:53
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines carried 51.2 million passengers in the first seven months of 2025, the carrier announced Thursday, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The airline also maintained a robust 82.1% load factor during this time.

In a statement filed with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the flag carrier detailed key performance indicators for the January–July period, including a 9% year-on-year rise in international-to-international transfer passengers, which totaled 19.6 million.

The airline's available seat kilometers (ASK) jumped 6.1% to 153.9 billion, up from 145.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Cargo and mail volume also saw growth, increasing 4.4% to 1.21 million tons compared to 1.16 million tons last year.

Passenger load factors remained solid, with the international segment at 81.7% and domestic flights at 85.6%. The overall load factor rose 0.6 percentage points year-on-year.

By the end of July, the airline’s fleet had expanded to 491 aircraft.

Performance in July 2025 alone was particularly strong: Turkish Airlines served 9 million passengers, an 8.4% rise from July 2024. Transfer passengers between international routes spiked 12.8%, reaching 3.3 million.

The July load factor improved slightly by 0.2 percentage points, hitting 85.4%, with international routes at 84.8% and domestic at a striking 90.6%.

ASK for the month soared 8.7% to 25 billion, while cargo and mail shipments climbed 11.2% year-on-year to 191,100 tons.

