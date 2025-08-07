403
Media Reports Trump Set to Meet Putin Next Week
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as next week, according to a report by media published Wednesday. The report cites two individuals briefed on the matter.
Trump is said to have disclosed his intentions during a phone conversation with several Western European leaders, shortly after praising a separate diplomatic exchange involving his envoy. Calling the earlier Moscow meeting between Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff “highly productive,” Trump stated that “great progress” had been made during the nearly three-hour session. He added that both sides agreed to work toward ending the Ukraine war “in the days and weeks to come,” though he withheld specifics.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he briefed America’s European allies on the outcome of the Moscow talks. According to media, participants on the call included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Witkoff.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was also reportedly present on the call. Media noted that Trump expressed interest in holding trilateral negotiations with both Putin and Zelensky following a planned one-on-one meeting with the Russian leader.
No Western European officials are expected to attend these proposed talks, according to the report. However, sources cited by the paper said all participants on the call accepted Trump’s initiative.
In response to the report, the White House told reporters that Trump is willing to hold meetings with both Putin and Zelensky. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that “the Russians expressed their desire to meet” with the U.S. president.
