Cloudera Acquires Taikun To Deliver Cloud Experience To Data Anywhere For AI Everywhere
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Acquisition accelerates Cloudera's mission to enable enterprises to take back control of their data estates across any environment
Dubai, UAE, August 7, 2025 – Cloudera , the only data and AI platform company that brings the cloud anywhere, today announced its acquisition of Taikun , a leading platform provider for managing Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With this move, Cloudera accelerates the deployment and delivery of the complete Cloudera platform, including Data Services and AI anywhere – from the public clouds to on-prem data centers to sovereign and air-gapped environments – all through a unified control plane. As enterprise IT environments become more complex and distributed, the need for reliable and scalable data infrastructure has become increasingly critical to support core operations and the growing demands of AI workloads. Cloudera is addressing this challenge head-on by combining its industry-leading data platform with the acquisition of Taikun's native Kubernetes capabilities, designed to bring simplicity and flexibility to even the most complex environments. With Taikun's technology, Cloudera gains a fully integrated compute layer that unifies deployment and operations across the IT stack, delivering a consistent, cloud-like experience anywhere. This brings several key benefits to customers:
-
Run anywhere with flexibility and control: Customers can deploy data and AI workloads in the data center, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments without sacrificing performance or freedom of choice. Taikun supports highly-regulated environments such as GovCloud, Sovereign Cloud, and air-gapped data centers, providing best-in-class solutions with cloud, data, and services anywhere, delivering business value and intelligence everywhere.
Streamlined operations with seamless upgrades: The integrated compute layer enables zero-downtime upgrades and tighter resource optimization, helping customers increase efficiency and reduce operational risk, while reducing the total cost of ownership.
Faster adoption of Cloudera and partner technologies: Customers can take a“bring your own engine” approach by easily integrating tools and databases from Cloudera and its broad partner ecosystem – from Cloudera Data Services and popular technologies in Cloudera like Spark, HBase, Ozone, Kafka, and Trino to third-party graph databases and more.
Prepare for the future with a Cloud anywhere architecture: By preserving choice and expanding deployment options, Cloudera ensures long-term flexibility and alignment with customer needs as business mandates evolve.
