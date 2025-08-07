Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results For Q2 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Increase of 9% in operating income to drive 20% operating margin*

Increase of 43% in cash flow from operations Increase of 94% in Trend Vision OneTM large enterprise annual recurring revenue (ARR)**, contributing to total company ARR surpassing U.S. $1.6 Billion TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704 ;TSE: 4704 ), the largest global cybersecurity company headquartered outside the U.S., today announced second-quarter 2025 financial earnings, ending, June 30, 2025, with annual reoccurring revenue exceeding U.S. $1.6 Billion, up 1% year-over-year (YoY).





Trend Micro Q2 2025 Earnings Highlights





Trend Micro Q2 2025 Earnings Kevin Simzer Quote





Trend Micro Q2 2025 Earnings Eva Chen Quote >12267344 04/01/2025 Identifying Similar Geographically Proximate Infrastructures from a Known Network Address 12316674 05/27/2025 Securing Network Traffic Between a Web Client and a Secure Web Gateway 12316622 05/27/2025 Protection Of Public-facing Computing Assets of an Organization

*Actual currency in Yen

** Vision One Platform + Platform Cyber Services

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. .

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED