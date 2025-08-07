Over $500 Million: UAE Resident Brings Some Of World's Rarest Gemstones To Town

UAE resident FS, a Sri Lankan-born gem connoisseur, has brought two of the world's largest gemstones - a black star sapphire and a green beryl cat's eye - to the Emirates. Priced at over $500 million (Dh1.8 billion), the rare stones, named The Black Star of Eva and The Eye of Hope, have made their first commercial appearances in the UAE.

The record-holder, who requested to remain unnamed, is the second generation in a family with deep roots in Sri Lanka's gem mining and trading industry. His father, now in his 80s, was a well-known gem miner and dealer.

The black star sapphire has been in the family's possession since the 1970s, originally discovered in Sri Lanka. The green beryl cat's eye was acquired in 2020 from a local dealer in Madagascar.

Following two years of gemological research, analysis, and international certification, the stones were submitted to Guinness World Records for evaluation. In 2024, both were officially recognised as the largest of their kind globally.

“Gemologists estimate their combined value to exceed $500 million, with individual valuations ranging between $100 million to $400 million each, depending on buyer interest and market demand,” said FS, the owner of the two rare diamonds.

“These are not just rare stones; they are unrepeatable. The scientific formation takes millions of years. They are cultural and geological marvels,” said the owner.

The Black Star of Eva weighs 3,621.35 carats while The Eye of Hope weighs 854.95 carats. They achieved the Guinness World Records in 2024, and they still hold that record.

The previous largest black star sapphire, The Black Star of Queensland from Australia, weighed 733 carats and was valued at over $100 million when sold in 2014. In comparison, The Star of Eva is nearly five times larger, said FS.

The stones will likely be showcased through private, invitation-only viewings, with a strong focus on high-net-worth individuals, collectors, and royal families. There is also a possibility of future display at prestigious institutions, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Private appointments for viewing and potential acquisition can also be arranged through direct contact.

When asked why these rare gemstones have been brought here in the UAE, he said,“Some people see more than just beauty and rarity in these stones - they see identity, heritage, and history. That's why they resonate so strongly here.”

He added that the UAE is the hub of gem collectors ; therefore, the two stones will get the best recognition in the world in the Emirates.