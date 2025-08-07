403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds of Yemeni Students Protest Israeli Atrocities in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, hundreds of students from Sanaa University took to the streets in Yemen’s capital, staging a protest march condemning Israel’s ongoing military offensive and blockade in the Gaza Strip.
The demonstrators loudly chanted, "Free, Free Palestine," urging both the international community and the United Nations to intervene swiftly to halt what they labeled a devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Throughout the rally, students marched over large flags symbolizing Israel, the United States, and Britain, while proudly displaying Yemeni and Palestinian flags.
In addition, they held banners supporting the Houthi-led armed forces, who have recently launched ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Israel. The Houthis claim these actions are acts of solidarity with the Palestinian population.
On the same day, a similar student demonstration occurred in Hodeidah, the western port city.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been conducting an extensive military campaign in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 61,158 Palestinians and injuring 151,442, alongside widespread devastation of homes and infrastructure, according to the latest report from Gaza’s health authorities on Wednesday.
The authorities also reported eight additional deaths on Tuesday due to starvation and malnutrition, pushing the total fatalities from such causes since October 2023 to 188, including 94 children.
The demonstrators loudly chanted, "Free, Free Palestine," urging both the international community and the United Nations to intervene swiftly to halt what they labeled a devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Throughout the rally, students marched over large flags symbolizing Israel, the United States, and Britain, while proudly displaying Yemeni and Palestinian flags.
In addition, they held banners supporting the Houthi-led armed forces, who have recently launched ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Israel. The Houthis claim these actions are acts of solidarity with the Palestinian population.
On the same day, a similar student demonstration occurred in Hodeidah, the western port city.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been conducting an extensive military campaign in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 61,158 Palestinians and injuring 151,442, alongside widespread devastation of homes and infrastructure, according to the latest report from Gaza’s health authorities on Wednesday.
The authorities also reported eight additional deaths on Tuesday due to starvation and malnutrition, pushing the total fatalities from such causes since October 2023 to 188, including 94 children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment