ENCAVIS acquires wind farm under construction in Sundern-Allendorf (34 MW)

ENCAVIS acquires wind farm under construction in Sundern-Allendorf (34 MW)



Hamburg, 7 August 2025 – Encavis AG, the Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator has acquired a wind farm project in Sundern-Allendorf in Germany's Sauerland region from PNE AG. The project, with a planned total capacity of 34 megawatts (MW), is located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Dortmund and is scheduled to go into operation in the first half of 2026.



“We are pleased to hand over this high-quality project to Encavis as a turnkey solution,” said Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG.“The wind farm is now in the hands of a company that shares our strong commitment to expanding renewable energy. We bring decades of expertise to this project, with core competencies in the planning, development, financing, and construction of premium wind farms.”



Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis AG, added:“The acquisition of the Sundern-Allendorf wind farm is a consistent step in executing our growth strategy and further strengthening our wind energy portfolio. Over the past ten months alone, we have expanded our wind portfolio in Germany by approximately 160 MW - a significant move toward achieving a balanced mix of wind and solar energy. Wind farms (in operation and under construction) now account for around 45% of our total generation capacity in Germany.



The project's high quality and PNE's long-standing development experience underscore the value of our collaboration. We look forward to continuing this partnership and jointly advancing the expansion of renewable energy.”



The wind farm will comprise five Nordex N163 turbines, each with a capacity of 6.8 MW. The expected annual electricity production is approximately 92 GWh. Power offtake is secured through a 20-year feed-in tariff under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG).







About ENCAVIS

Encavis is one of Europe's leading producers of electricity from Renewable Energy. The company operates a broadly diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms, ground-mounted solar parks, and battery storage systems across 13 European countries - including Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In addition, Encavis offers institutional investors attractive opportunities to participate in Renewable Energy assets. Its subsidiary, Stern Energy, complements the service portfolio as a Europe-wide specialist in technical services for photovoltaic systems.



With a total installed capacity of over 3.8 gigawatts, Encavis makes a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply and the achievement of Europe's climate goals.



About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

