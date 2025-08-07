403
US imposes USD15,000 visa bond on two African countries
(MENAFN) Starting later this month, citizens of Zambia and Malawi applying for certain US visas will need to pay bonds as high as $15,000, the US State Department announced Tuesday. This requirement is part of a new 12-month pilot program targeting countries with high rates of visa overstays, including these two southern African nations. The policy applies specifically to applicants seeking temporary business (B1) or tourist (B2) visas.
From August 20, 2025, eligible travelers holding passports from Zambia or Malawi will be required to post bonds of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 during their visa interview. The bond amount is determined on a case-by-case basis. Applicants who comply with all visa conditions, including leaving the US on time, will receive a full refund.
A State Department spokesperson explained that countries are selected based on factors like high overstay rates, weak screening, concerns about citizenship-by-investment programs without residency requirements, and broader foreign policy considerations.
Since returning to office in January, President Donald Trump has taken a tough approach to immigration, increasing border controls and detaining more undocumented migrants. In June, Trump signed an executive order banning entry from 19 countries, citing national security and visa overstay concerns. Several African nations were fully or partially blacklisted, including Chad, Somalia, Sudan, and others.
Recently, the US also tightened visa rules for travelers from Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and other countries, shortening visa durations and imposing stricter entry requirements. Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar criticized these moves as coercive efforts to pressure African states into accepting deportees deemed undesirable by the US.
