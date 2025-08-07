403
Fort Stewart Shooting Injures Five U.S. Army Soldiers
(MENAFN) Five U.S. Army soldiers were wounded in a shooting incident at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Wednesday, according to an official social media post from the base.
The alleged gunman, identified as Quornelius Radford, is an automated logistics sergeant stationed at the installation. According to John Lubas, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, Radford opened fire on his fellow soldiers using a personal handgun.
"I can confirm it was not a military weapon. And we believe it was a personal handgun," Lubas stated during a press briefing.
"We're still not certain about the motivation, but again, he's been interviewed by Army investigators and we believe we'll gain more information here shortly," he added.
Authorities revealed that Radford had previously been arrested locally on a DUI charge.
The base was placed on lockdown at 11:04 a.m. (1504 GMT), which was later lifted in the afternoon. Fort Stewart officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.
"All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community," read an official statement from the base.
All five victims were reported to be in stable condition by Wednesday afternoon and are expected to recover, according to military officials.
Fort Stewart, located approximately 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta announced via social media that its Savannah office is assisting the Army Criminal Investigation Division. The shooting remains under active investigation.
