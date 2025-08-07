Surgical Nurse Turned Travel Advisor Designs Luxury African Safaris With Exceptional Precision

GAME DRIVE DAY WITH GRETA

Today's luxury travel clients are seeking purpose, personalization and depth-and that's exactly where Greta Meschke, founder of Greta & Co Travel Design shines.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury African Safaris are quickly emerging as the experience of choice for travelers who want more than just a beautiful escape. Today's luxury travel clients are seeking purpose, personalization, and depth-and that's exactly where Greta Meschke, founder of Greta & Co Luxury Travel Designers, shines.

As both a surgical nurse and luxury travel advisor, Meschke brings 20-years of clinical precision and calm to the travel design process. A Virtuoso® member and African travel specialist, she helps clients plan immersive, bespoke journeys rooted in meaning and discovery.

“People aren't just asking where to go anymore,” says Meschke.“They're asking what the experience will mean. Africa answers that in powerful ways-with reflection, culture, wildlife, and moments of awe.”

Greta's extended travels through Botswana, Cape Town, and Victoria Falls gave her firsthand insight into how the Luxury African Safari space is evolving-and why it's resonating with thoughtful travelers.

3 Key Trends in Luxury African Safaris

1. Conservation is the New Luxury - Eco-forward camps and lodges that support wildlife and local communities are becoming the gold standard.

2. Personalization Replaces Packages - Travelers want bespoke itineraries that align with their values, pace, and curiosity-crafted, not copied.

3. Wellness in the Wild - Travelers are seeking time to recharge-unplugged, outdoors, and unrushed. Many Luxury African Safaris now incorporate open-air yoga, spa treatments, and mindfulness experiences.

Client-Centered Itineraries with Intention

Greta's itineraries reflect each client's interests, pace, and values-from wildlife-rich game reserves to design-forward boutique stays.

One highlight includes touring South Africa's wine region from Stellenbosch to Franschhoek, ending with a scenic helicopter ride and a sunset toast with a vineyard owner.

Sample Safari Activities Include:

. Game Drives

. River Safaris

. Birding Expeditions

. Cooking Classes

. Historic Tours

Recent industry research supports this shift. "83% of luxury travelers prefer personalized trip planning," according to the Virtuoso Luxury Travel Network Report (2024).

Planning a Luxury African Safari?

About Greta & Co Luxury Travel Design

Greta & Co. creates custom, beautifully designed vacations that allow you to check destinations off your wishlist with ease.

We take the stress out of planning so you are your best self once you reach your destination. Your Greta & Co. experience will be seamless from start to finish. We handle each detail with care, working with the best global and vetted industry experts, so you won't have to worry about safety or quality. Instead, you will be fully present during your vacation, creating a truly meaningful experience.

