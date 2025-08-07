Vidya Balan Urges Support For Indian Weavers On National Handloom Day: 'Embrace Our Cultural Heritage'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan took to social media to highlight the importance of preserving India's rich textile heritage on National Handloom Day.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, she urged people to support Indian weavers by embracing handloom products, especially pure silks with the authentic Silk Mark Label. Balan encouraged citizens to take pride in their cultural identity and continue promoting indigenous craftsmanship. The 'Dirty Picture' actress, known for her deep love for handloom silk sarees, shared a video of herself visiting a facility where pure handloom silks are crafted.

In the video, she is seen closely observing the weaving process and engaging in conversations with the artisans to better understand their work and craftsmanship. Her visit highlights the dedication and skill of India's weavers and reinforces her continued support for traditional textiles.

For the caption, Vidya Balan wrote,“Today as we celebrate the National Handloom Day, let us honor our weavers. Let us embrace our identity and cultural heritage. Encourage and embrace our handloom pure silks. And always buy silk with the Silk Mark Label. #MySilkMarkMyTrust.”

Every year on August 7, National Handloom Day is celebrated to recognize the invaluable contributions of India's weavers and the heritage of the handloom industry. In 2025, the country marks the 11th year of this special observance.

For the unversed, August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to remember the Swadeshi Movement, which began on this day in 1905 during India's fight for independence. The movement encouraged people to stop using British goods and support locally made products, especially handwoven fabrics, which became a powerful symbol of self-reliance and resistance.

To honor the role of handloom in the freedom struggle and promote it in today's times, the Government of India officially declared August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015. The first celebration was held in Chennai.