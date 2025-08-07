HIA Strengthens Environmental Protection, Sustainability Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport strengthens its commitment to environmental stewardship by announcing new sustainability milestones achieved by its two hotels located within the terminal - the Oryx Airport Hotel and the Oryx Garden Hotel, both managed by Dhiafatina Hotels.

Aligned with Hamad International Airport's comprehensive and ongoing efforts to achieve 100 percent eco-friendly operations, both hotels have taken significant steps to reduce waste and improve resource management. These efforts include the recent implementation of a food composting system and a continued focus on minimizing plastic waste, underscoring their commitment to sustainable operations.

The Oryx Airport Hotel has introduced an in-house food composting unit, which allows food waste generated on-site to be composted and reused as organic fertilizer for the airport's landscaped areas. This initiative forms part of a closed-loop sustainability cycle within the airport, where waste is transformed into a resource, helping to reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers and contribute to greener, healthier airport grounds. This initiative complements Hamad International Airport's broader program, launched in 2022, of recycling organic compost from green waste generated during landscaping activities.

In addition to the composting system, the Oryx Airport Hotel and the Oryx Garden Hotel have made significant progress in reducing plastic waste across their operations. Since introducing sustainable alternatives, the hotels have prevented the generation of approximately 8.2 tonnes of plastic from single-use water bottles, 3.3 tonnes from dental kits, and keycards. These reductions reflect a measurable environmental impact and reinforce the hotels' contribution to Hamad International Airport's broader sustainability goals.

Vice President Operations at Dhiafatina Hotels Philippe Anric said:“Hamad International Airport remains committed to embedding sustainability across every facet of our operations. The efforts of the Oryx Airport Hotel reflect this commitment and contribute to Qatar's environmental goals under the National Vision 2030. By eliminating over 11 tonnes of plastic and implementing systems such as food composting, our hotels continue to support MATAR's ambition to lead in sustainable airport operations.”

These initiatives reflect the airport's ongoing efforts to meet global environmental standards and contribute to Qatar's National Vision 2030. As one of the world's leading airports, Hamad International Airport continues to set benchmarks in sustainable aviation infrastructure and passenger experience, with a long-term vision to fully transition to eco-friendly operations.