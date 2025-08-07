Greenlit For 3 New Highways To Transform J & K Connectivity

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major infrastructural boost for Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has approved three major National Highway projects aimed at transforming connectivity and enhancing security and tourism in the region.

The first of these is the ambitious four-lane highway project from Samba to Udhampur, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,418 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this stretch is already prepared and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has set a target to complete the construction within the next three years.

Once operational, this highway will drastically reduce the travel time between Pathankot and Udhampur, cutting the current journey, which takes over four hours via existing routes passing through two military areas, to just about two hours.

Spanning 43 km from Samba to Udhampur, this new route will also provide an alternative for tourists heading to Srinagar, allowing them to bypass Jammu entirely. This crucial corridor has been selected under the Bharat Mala project, underscoring its national importance.

The second major project is the Kathua-Bhaderwah-Doda four-lane highway, with a staggering budget allocation of Rs 28,679 crore. This road will start from Lakhanpur-the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir-passing through Kathua, Basohli, Bani, and Bhaderwah, before reaching Doda.

Designed to connect with National Highway-44 in Doda, the route is currently a state highway but will see a massive upgrade under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans. Additionally, there are plans to connect Bhaderwah to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh through a 130 km double-lane national highway, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,913 crore, further strengthening inter-state connectivity.

Officials revealed that the DPRs for these projects are complete and the necessary budget provisions have been made. The state administration has given its nod to move forward, clearing the way for construction to begin soon.“These projects are expected to bring multiple benefits not only by improving security and boosting tourism but also by significantly easing travel for local residents, who will be able to move between regions in much less time.” (KNO)