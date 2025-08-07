'Fake Shaadi' Parties See Great Appeal In Metro Cities: Gen Zs Redefine Indian Weddings For 'Vibes' Netizens React

MENAFN - Live Mint) Big fat Indian weddings, known for their grandeur and the blingy ethnics, are immensely charming, and those who have attended them know it. However, Gen Z felt that relatives and the constant need to worry about behaving and wearing what's appropriate is killing the fun of it.

Hence,“fake shaadi” parties for just the“vibes” of it, minus the clutter, are now seeing great appeal in metro cities.

A LinkedIn user, Shwetabh Verma, shared that in metro cities like Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru , and Pune, an“electrifying trend” of“Fake Weddings” is being noted.

“All the fun, glam, and unapologetic energy of an Indian wedding , minus the actual bride, groom, and, well, the shaadi itself!” he added.

Verma said that these parties have everything one expects from an Indian wedding-vibrant décor, the beats of dhol, delicious food counters overflowing with chaat and themed drinks, and, of course, the OG ethnic wear.“All this for just ₹500 to ₹3000 (often around ₹1499 for a full experience)!”

Highlighting the trend further, another LinkedIn user, Sarthak Ahuja, shared that recently, an events company organised a fake shaadi in Bengaluru that was attended by over 2000 people, while another one in Delhi, organised with a budget of ₹10 lakhs, ended up making a profit of over ₹10 lakhs.

In the viral post, Ahuja claimed that the tickets are sold for around ₹10,000 a couple, or anywhere between ₹2,000 to 15,000.

According to Sarthak Ahuja , the 'Fake Shadi' parties are appealing the Gen Zs because many of them live in metro cities, far from families, and have not attended a wedding in a long time.

“Or even if they have, they hate the fact that elders tell them on how to behave or what to wear, so they can't be themselves in front of family,” he added.

However, Shwetabh Verma said the trend is gaining such momentum because of a number of reasons:



Vibe Over Vows: This is Gen Z saying,“Let's celebrate the joy, the music, the food, and the friendship!” It's about pure, unadulterated fun without the traditional obligations.

Content King: Every moment is Instagram-worthy! Think epic reels, stunning photos, and trending hashtags like #ShaadiForTheVibe and #FakeShaadiParty.

Cost-Effective Extravaganza: Get all the grandeur and high-energy enjoyment of an Indian wedding without the hefty price tag or the intricate planning. Community and Escapism: It's a fantastic way for friends to come together, dress up, dance their hearts out, and escape the daily grind.

“It's a new theme for a party and is being embraced by Gen Z, who love doing this with their friends rather than under the surveillance of their relatives,” Ahuja said.

Some netizens were intrigued by this“creative” idea , and said it was a great way to blend culture and enterprise.

“Kudos to the creativity of this generation-truly amazing how Indian creativity finds new ways to blend culture, emotion and enterprise,” a user said.

However, several others thought it was sad to be paying to witness culture.

“It's truly sad that we have to pay to experience our own culture through fake weddings. Instead of buying tickets, why not take a break and attend real family functions? Genuine moments with loved ones are irreplaceable. We must hold onto our roots and pass these values to the next generation, so they understand the true meaning of togetherness and tradition,” said the user.