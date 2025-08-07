Trade Ideas From SEBI Analysts: Six Stocks That Investors Can Add To Their Watchlist

Indian equity markets continue to trade rangebound as global trade tensions, sustained FII outflows, and subdued earnings season weighed on investor sentiment.

SEBI-registered analysts Vinay Taparia and Vinayak Gautam have identified select stocks based on their technical strength or breakout potential.

Let's take a look at Taparia's stock recommendations:

Diamines & Chemicals

Diamines has given a small breakout with good volume. The stock can move to ₹460-₹510 levels in next six to nine months, but a close below ₹365 negates this view.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC)

GNFC is consolidating above the upward moving trendline stock can move to ₹580-₹620 level in next six to nine months, but a close below ₹520 would invalidate this outlook.

R Systems International

R Systems has given a good breakout after a few days of down trend. The stock can move to ₹480-₹500 level in next six months. A close below ₹405 negates this view.

Meanwhile, analyst Vinayak Gautam has identified three stocks with a one-week trading timeframe.

Mankind Pharma: One can buy this stock at ₹2,553, with a target price of ₹2,750 for a stop loss at ₹2,490.

Datamatics: One can buy this stock at ₹1,050, with a target price of ₹1,080 for a stop loss at ₹1,035.

Waaree Energies: One can buy this stock at ₹3,218, with a target price of ₹3,400 for a stop loss at ₹3,110.

