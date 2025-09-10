Murugan Anandarajan
Murugan Anandarajan, PhD, is Vice Dean and Professor of Management Information Systems at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, where he has served for over 20 years in a range of academic and administrative leadership roles. He also serves as Academic Director for the Center for Applied AI and Business Analytics and the Dornsife Office for Experiential Learning, ensuring academic quality and innovation across both curricular and co-curricular programs. As the founding director of the Center for Career Readiness, he leads initiatives that embed career development into academic experiences, foster employer partnerships, and prepare students for professional success.
Dr. Anandarajan's research focuses on cybercrime, unstructured data analysis, business analytics, and the strategic management of information systems. He teaches courses in text mining, qualitative research methods, and disruptive technologies. His scholarship has been published in top academic journals, including Decision Sciences, Journal of Management Information Systems, and Journal of International Business Studies. He has received research funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). He is also the author of several books on Internet technologies, analytics, and digital workplace transformation.Experience
