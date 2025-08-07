403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Roberto’s Amman Celebrates Three Years of Culinary Excellence with an Unparalleled Team Driving Excellence
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan - August 6) — Overlooking the city on the twentieth floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Roberto’s has spent the past three years quietly shaping a new standard for luxury dining in Amman, while also serving exquisite Italian cuisine. As Roberto’s Amman celebrates its third anniversary, the high-end venue reflects on a journey fueled by culinary artistry, warm hospitality, and constant reinvention. At the heart of this evolution stands a team whose dedication to excellence continues defining guest experiences with every intricate detail.
“My focus is on cultivating an environment where every guest feels cherished and every team member thrives, ensuring Roberto’s remains a beacon of luxury hospitality,” says Saad Yousef, Roberto’s General Manager, who joined the team in February. With a career that spans luxury operations across Africa, the Middle East, and West Africa, Saad brings an international perspective to Roberto’s, blending operational precision with a people-centric approach that inspires the team and creates a welcoming atmosphere where every detail enhances the guest experience.
In the kitchen, Chef de Cuisine Valter Belli has turned the menu into a canvas of Italian heritage reimagined for today’s culinary experiences. A graduate of the prestigious Il Centro di Formazione Professionale Nazareno in Carpi, Modena, Chef Valter joined Roberto’s in September 2024, bringing over two decades of global experience to refine the restaurant’s culinary identity. Under his leadership, Roberto’s has launched bold, seasonal menus and achieved international recognition. “For me, the kitchen is a canvas, and each dish is an opportunity to blend the rich heritage of Italian flavors with innovative techniques, creating an unforgettable experience for our guests,” Chef Valter shares.
Completing this trio of excellence is Head Chef Farah Nasrawi, whose innovative spirit has elevated every plate that leaves the kitchen. Known for his mastery of molecular gastronomy and contemporary culinary artistry, Chef Farah has infused Roberto’s with a renewed dynamism, refining recipe creation and streamlining kitchen operations to ensure each dish tells a story. “It’s incredibly rewarding to push the boundaries of culinary art here at Roberto's, ensuring that every plate not only delights the senses but also tells a story of innovation and passion,” he notes.
Together, this team embodies Roberto’s commitment to delivering an experience that blends breathtaking views, heartfelt hospitality, and the timeless elegance of Italian cuisine. As Roberto’s Amman steps into its fourth year, it remains devoted to honoring its legacy while continuing to evolve its culinary narrative. Guests are invited to discover why Roberto’s Amman is a destination where each visit becomes a memory to savor.
“My focus is on cultivating an environment where every guest feels cherished and every team member thrives, ensuring Roberto’s remains a beacon of luxury hospitality,” says Saad Yousef, Roberto’s General Manager, who joined the team in February. With a career that spans luxury operations across Africa, the Middle East, and West Africa, Saad brings an international perspective to Roberto’s, blending operational precision with a people-centric approach that inspires the team and creates a welcoming atmosphere where every detail enhances the guest experience.
In the kitchen, Chef de Cuisine Valter Belli has turned the menu into a canvas of Italian heritage reimagined for today’s culinary experiences. A graduate of the prestigious Il Centro di Formazione Professionale Nazareno in Carpi, Modena, Chef Valter joined Roberto’s in September 2024, bringing over two decades of global experience to refine the restaurant’s culinary identity. Under his leadership, Roberto’s has launched bold, seasonal menus and achieved international recognition. “For me, the kitchen is a canvas, and each dish is an opportunity to blend the rich heritage of Italian flavors with innovative techniques, creating an unforgettable experience for our guests,” Chef Valter shares.
Completing this trio of excellence is Head Chef Farah Nasrawi, whose innovative spirit has elevated every plate that leaves the kitchen. Known for his mastery of molecular gastronomy and contemporary culinary artistry, Chef Farah has infused Roberto’s with a renewed dynamism, refining recipe creation and streamlining kitchen operations to ensure each dish tells a story. “It’s incredibly rewarding to push the boundaries of culinary art here at Roberto's, ensuring that every plate not only delights the senses but also tells a story of innovation and passion,” he notes.
Together, this team embodies Roberto’s commitment to delivering an experience that blends breathtaking views, heartfelt hospitality, and the timeless elegance of Italian cuisine. As Roberto’s Amman steps into its fourth year, it remains devoted to honoring its legacy while continuing to evolve its culinary narrative. Guests are invited to discover why Roberto’s Amman is a destination where each visit becomes a memory to savor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment