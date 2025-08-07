How To Make Perfect Ghewar: Avoid These 5 Common Mistakes

Ghewar is a delicious traditional sweet often made during festivals, but many struggle with its texture. Avoid these 5 common mistakes to make perfect, crispy Ghewar like a professional at home.

Ghewar is a traditional Indian sweet, especially popular during festivals like Sawan, Rakshabandhan, and Teej. Known for its crispy, webbed texture and delicious taste, Ghewar can be tricky to make at home. Many people face issues like raw centers or excess oiliness. To get a perfect, confectioner-quality Ghewar, avoid these common mistakes:

1. Incorrect Batter Consistency

The batter's texture is crucial. If it's too thick, Ghewar won't form its characteristic web and will remain uncooked inside. If it's too thin, the batter spreads too much in oil and loses shape. The batter should be thin enough to fall like a steady stream but not as watery as plain water.

2. Wrong Oil Temperature

Oil temperature makes a big difference. If the oil or ghee is too cold, Ghewar will absorb too much oil and become greasy. If it's too hot, Ghewar can burn quickly. Heat oil on medium-high flame and test by dropping a small amount of batter-if it rises and starts swelling gently, the temperature is just right.

3. Pouring Batter Too Fast or Unsteadily

Pouring the batter all at once or with shaky hands can ruin Ghewar's shape. Use a steel jar or a sprinkler to pour the batter slowly from the center in a steady stream, creating the perfect round, latticed pattern.

4. Removing Ghewar Too Early

Ghewar needs to be fried until golden brown with crisp edges. If removed early, it stays soft and soggy instead of crispy. Patience is key for that perfect crunch.

5. Adding Sugar Syrup While Ghewar Is Hot

Pouring sugar syrup on hot Ghewar can make it soggy. Always let Ghewar cool before adding lukewarm syrup. This helps the syrup absorb well while keeping the crisp texture intact.

Bonus Tip: Keep the Batter Cool

Always keep the Ghewar batter cold for better spreading and latticed texture. Use cold water or milk to prepare the batter. If it heats up during preparation, place it on ice to keep it chilled.