Indian Turned Canadian Regrets 'Biggest Mistake' Of His Life, Plans Return To India Netizens Say 'Get Therapy'
"I feel like taking Canadian citizenship was the biggest mistake of my life," the person wrote.“The increased anti-Indian sentiment seems like it's only going to get worse.”
“So I come here to seek advice and hear from people who have OCI or know someone who has OCI and has moved back to India and lives and works there now. What sort of legal hurdles did they have to face, and how hard was it for them to find a job?” the user added.See the post here
A Canadian national, originally from India, shared on Reddit their regret over gaining citizenship, citing increasing anti-Indian sentiment in CanadaNetizens react
“I'm a recent Canadian citizen from South India, with OCI. I'm moving back to India for some time very soon, to focus on better health and not because of anti-India issues, I never experienced any racism tbh. At my workplace, there was a Caucasian girl who was being weird towards me and was making my work a lot harder. I reported this to my manager, and they fired her in 2 days and told me we want you to stay in the company, and they apologised to me for what I had to go through. Good people still exist, there are good and bad people everywhere, I wouldn't generalise. I love working in Canada, and please don't generalise the crappy 1% racially disabled people and compare that to all of Canada,” said a user.Grow a thick skin. If needed, seek therapy.
In response, another Reddit user highlighted the challenges of returning to India, calling the corporate work culture there“toxic.”I feel like taking Canadian citizenship was the biggest mistake of my life.
